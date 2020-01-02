TD Announces Dividend Rates on Non-Cumulative 5-Year Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series 5 (NVCC) and Non-Cumulative Floating Rate Preferred Shares Series 6 (NVCC)

TORONTO, Jan. 2, 2020 /CNW/ - The Toronto-Dominion Bank ("TD Bank Group" or "TD") announced today the applicable dividend rates for its Non-Cumulative 5-Year Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series 5 (Non-Viability Contingent Capital (NVCC)) (the "Series 5 Shares") and Non-Cumulative Floating Rate Preferred Shares, Series 6 (NVCC) (the "Series 6 Shares").

With respect to any Series 5 Shares that remain outstanding after January 31, 2020, holders of the Series 5 Shares will be entitled to receive quarterly fixed non-cumulative preferential cash dividends, as and when declared by the Board of Directors of TD, subject to the provisions of the Bank Act (Canada). The dividend rate for the 5-year period from and including January 31, 2020 to but excluding January 31, 2025 will be 3.876%, being equal to the 5-Year Government of Canada bond yield determined as at January 2, 2020 plus 2.25%, as determined in accordance with the terms of the Series 5 Shares.

With respect to any Series 6 Shares that may be issued on January 31, 2020, holders of the Series 6 Shares will be entitled to receive quarterly floating rate non-cumulative preferential cash dividends, calculated on the basis of the actual number of days elapsed in such quarterly period divided by 365, as and when declared by the Board of Directors of TD, subject to the provisions of the Bank Act (Canada). The dividend rate for the floating rate period from and including January 31, 2020 to but excluding April 30, 2020, will be 3.921%, being equal to the 90-day Government of Canada Treasury Bill yield determined as of January 2, 2020 plus 2.25%, as determined in accordance with the terms of the Series 6 Shares.

Beneficial owners of Series 5 Shares who wish to exercise their conversion right should communicate as soon as possible with their broker or other nominee to obtain instructions for exercising such right on or prior to the deadline for exercise, which is 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on January 16, 2020.

Inquiries should be directed to TD's Registrar and Transfer Agent, AST Trust Company (Canada), at 1-800-387-0825 (or in Toronto 416-682-3860).

