TCRC-MWED ratifies new collective bargaining agreement with CPKC

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 14, 2025 /CNW/ - Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) (CPKC) today said that Teamsters Canada Rail Conference Maintenance of Way Employees Division (TCRC-MWED) representing engineering service employees in Canada has ratified a new four-year collective agreement.

"Working collaboratively with the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference Maintenance of Way Employees Division, we have completed a new agreement that provides improved wages and benefits to our employees," said Keith Creel, CPKC President and Chief Executive Officer. "This agreement, reached at the bargaining table and ratified with strong support among the membership, brings long-term labor stability for our engineering employees allowing us to continue our work safely and efficiently serving our customers and delivering for the Canadian economy."

TCRC-MWED represents approximately 2,300 engineering service employees across Canada.

