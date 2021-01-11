TCL to Launch Next-Gen OD Zero™ Mini LED Technology at CES 2021-Once Again Pioneering in Display Industry

OD Zero is a technology combining TCL's 3 rd generation Mini LED backlight technology driven by its skilled in-house technology development and deployed with its powerful vertical integration to deliver an ultra-slim profile that has never been achieved with LED LCD TVs before. Delivering striking brightness with even richer colors, precise contrast, and smooth uniformity, OD Zero outperforms previous TCL Mini LED technology.

OD Zero represents the optical distance between the Mini LED backlight layer and the LCD display layer (diffuser plate), which has now been reduced to an astonishing 0 mm, to create an ultra-thin high-performance backlight module.

With TCL's on-going investments in display technology, this 3rd generation of TV Mini LED backlight is made possible by TCL's deep expertise in micro-meter class active-matrix LED backlights, skilled optical stack optimizations and its powerful vertically integrated supply chain that can more quickly iterate the most advanced display technologies on TCL televisions.

This unique set of display expertise and deep industrial integration allows TCL to be at the forefront of advanced display technologies like the extraordinarily precise, smoothly brilliant and ultra slim OD Zero Mini LED Technology.

"We believe that Mini LED technology will continue to shape the TV industry," said Kevin Wang, CEO of TCL Industrial Holdings and TCL Electronics. "After deploying two versions of Mini LED, in 2021 we will launch the world's first OD Zero Mini LED TV as part of TCL's endeavor to let people worldwide 'Experience More'."

Striking Performance

Along with smoothly brilliant luminance and new level of High Dynamic Range, TCL OD Zero Mini LED provides users with a richer color layer, more depth of details and an unrivalled viewing experience of striking and uniform brightness.

This high uniformity is achieved by reducing the distance between the light source and the diffuser plate. This effectively controls the range of astigmatism, improves the contrast and minimizes optical halo effect.

With thousands of local dimming zones that allow the brightness to be adjusted in real-time alongside the corresponding backlight areas, TCL OD Zero Mini LED delivers superb precision in contrast control.

This improves the image performance, reveals remarkably accurate pictures and provides brilliant whites alongside deep blacks. Viewers can enjoy a more realistic picture and even sharper details than ever before.

Dramatically Ultra-Thin

TCL's OD Zero technology uses smaller LEDs and a brand-new lens design, with more light sources, which allows us to minimize the distance between the light source and the panel to an astonishing zero millimetres. It improves the consistency of the brightness while, at the same time, it reaches a new level of thickness, making an ultra-thin TV profile possible.

Continual Technology Development

TCL has been harnessing the transformative power of Mini LEDs since 2018. We showcased our first Mini LED product at IFA 2018 and have been investing in this next-generation display technology ever since.

In 2019 we achieved mass production and launched the world's first Mini LED TV X10 and 8 Series to the market and in 2020 we proudly introduced 6-Series Mini LED models.

Looking to the future, TCL will continue to develop innovative optical solutions with smaller backlights and thinner lens designs, to provide imagery with the best clarity and industry-leading color performance with TCL Mini LED, 8K and Quantum Dot Display Technology.

