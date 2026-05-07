The K70 NXTPAPER Brings the Innovative Eye-Comfort Display to Power Users Who Benefit from its Unique Performance

TORONTO, May 7, 2026 /CNW/ -- TCL, a leader in display technology across feature-rich smartphones, tablets, and connected devices, today announced the launch of its new TCL K70 series mobile lineup. The K70 NXTPAPER leads the lineup with TCL's advanced NXTPAPER display technology, delivering a glare-free, blue-light-filtering screen designed for all-day eye comfort.

"Our signature display technology gets even better with the new K70 series," said Mitch Peterson, General Manager TCL Mobile, North America. "With our partner carriers, we are proud to offer Canadians greater choice with devices that deliver premium features and elevate productivity, at an accessible price."

The TCL K70 NXTPAPER is built for modern consumers who expect smooth immersive experiences. It features a 6.75" HD+ display, which delivers a 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. Complemented by a 50MP hybrid dual rear camera system, a robust 5200mAh battery, and 5G performance from an 8-core processor, it delivers a premium experience at an attractive price point.

Innovative Display Technology

A leader in development and manufacturing of digital displays, TCL puts its proprietary NXTPAPER display technology at the heart of the K70 NXTPAPER. Designed to reduce glare and filter blue light, this unique screen makes extended screen time easier on our eyes. The dedicated NXTPAPER key allows users to toggle between Color Paper Mode, Ink Paper Mode, and Max Ink Mode, delivering a paper-like viewing experience alongside the classic clarity of a colour and black-and-white interface. The adaptive colour temperature automatically adjusts to match ambient lighting conditions, ensuring organic visuals whether indoors or outdoors.

No Missed Moments

The K70 NXTPAPER is equipped with a versatile dual rear camera system anchored by a 50MP AI-powered hybrid primary lens that doubles as a super macro camera for close-up detail. The 5MP ultra-wide lens broadens frames for landscapes and group shots, while the 32MP front camera delivers sharp selfies and clear video calls. To optimize these features, the K70 NXTPAPER comes with a 5200mAh battery which provides more than 48 hours battery life on a single charge, paired with 33W fast charging to get you back up and running quickly when needed.

TCL K70 XE

Also launching as part of the K70 series is the TCL K70 XE. With reliable, 5G performance and a expansive 6.8" HD+ NXTVISION display, consumers who seek strong everyday value will be pleased with its feature-rich package. With 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, the K70 XE is designed for users who want a dependable, capable smartphone with premium features at a value-price tier.

Pricing and Availability

TCL K70 NXTPAPER – Available in Canada starting May 21 st

TCL K70 XE – Available in Canada today

ABOUT TCL MOBILE

TCL Mobile (a TCL subsidiary) specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of smartphones, tablets and connected devices. On a mission to deliver 5G for all, TCL Mobile helps its customers 'Inspire Greatness' in their lives through industry leading technology and solutions. For more information on TCL Mobile products, please visit: https://us.tcl.com/

TCL is a registered trademark of TCL Corporation. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE TCL North America

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