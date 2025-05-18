TCL CSOT Unveils APEX Platform Innovations to Elevate Display Experiences at SID Display Week 2025

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 18, 2025 /CNW/ -- TCL CSOT, a global leader in advanced display technologies, made a commanding appearance at SID Display Week 2025, the premier global summit for the display industry. Reinforcing the strength of its APEX high-end innovation platform - built on four pillars: Amazing - Pleasant Display Experience, Protective - Reliable Vision Health, Eco-friendly - Sustainable Green and Low-carbon, X - Unlimited Future Imagination - the company unveiled a comprehensive portfolio of next-generation displays that redefine user experience, sustainability, and form factor possibilities across scenarios.

Amazing Display Experience: Elevating Visual Immersion

TCL CSOT presented a series of groundbreaking displays designed to deliver outstanding visual clarity, color precision, and immersive form factors - advancing the frontier of what users can see and feel:

World's Highest Image Quality LCD TV Display (98")

This 98-inch large-screen LCD TV achieves cinema-grade picture quality by combining an ultra-wide 178° viewing angle with an ultra-low reflectance rate of just 0.8%. Powered by a proprietary RGB Mini-LED backlight system, it delivers a 95% coverage of the BT.2020 color gamut, delivering stunning color depth for a premium home theater experience.





This 98-inch large-screen LCD TV achieves cinema-grade picture quality by combining an ultra-wide 178° viewing angle with an ultra-low reflectance rate of just 0.8%. Powered by a proprietary RGB Mini-LED backlight system, it delivers a 95% coverage of the BT.2020 color gamut, delivering stunning color depth for a premium home theater experience. World's First Mass Production CUP OLED Notebook Display (14")

This 14-inch OLED panel features an industry-leading 98% screen-to-body ratio made possible through TCL CSOT's proprietary Camera Under Panel (CUP) technology. With a 4K resolution (3840×2400), 120Hz refresh rate, and full-spectrum color gamut coverage (100% DCI-P3, and Adobe RGB), it delivers professional-grade visual performance.





This 14-inch OLED panel features an industry-leading 98% screen-to-body ratio made possible through TCL CSOT's proprietary Camera Under Panel (CUP) technology. With a resolution (3840×2400), 120Hz refresh rate, and full-spectrum color gamut coverage (100% DCI-P3, and Adobe RGB), it delivers professional-grade visual performance. World's First Ultra-Wide Color Gamut OLED Mobile Display (6.36")

With advanced OLED structural design and optimized materials, this is the world's first FMM OLED mobile display that achieves 95% BT.2020 ultra-wide color gamut coverage (CIE 1931), ensuring exceptional visual excellence for next-generation smartphones.

Protective Vision Health: Designed for Visual Wellbeing

Prioritizing eye-care, TCL CSOT introduced innovations for healthier visual experiences:

World's First Natural-Spectrum Slim Pad Display (12.1")

This industry-first LCD tablet display replicates the full visible spectrum of natural sunlight with a 50% natural light ratio - more than double that of conventional displays. The display helps provide a more comfortable viewing experience for extended screen use.

Eco-Friendly Innovation: Driving Sustainable Display Performance

TCL CSOT showcased its continued leadership in energy-efficient design, bringing forward low-power display technologies that balance high performance with environmental responsibility:

World's First Lowest Power Consumption PLP OLED Mobile Display (6.96")

This mobile OLED screen achieves a 45% reduction in EL power consumption through advanced panel design and a next-generation high-transmittance color filter. With full BT.2020 color gamut coverage (up to 92%) and seamless IR sensor integration, it ensures high display fidelity while extending device battery life.

World's Lowest Power LTPO Notebook Display (14.5")

This LTPO panel transitions seamlessly from 0.3Hz to 120Hz depending on user activity. In static content scenarios, it enables a deep sleep state with power usage as low as 240mW, effectively doubling battery life.

Unlimited Future Imagination: Redefining the Possibilities of Display

Expanding the potential of visual technology beyond conventional formats, TCL CSOT continues to pioneer new paradigms in intelligent design, modularity, and spatial integration:

World's Narrowest Splicing Dual-Curved Display (23.6")

Designed for next-generation automotive cockpits, the dual 23.6-inch Mini-LED curved displays offer a seamless 1.0mm panel-to-panel gap, with integrated local dimming zones (9589*2). A hidden wood-grain visual layer blends harmoniously with vehicle interiors, balancing functionality and aesthetics with an ultra-wide color gamut for an immersive driving interface.

APEX Innovation Platform: Enabling the Next Leap in Intelligent Display Experiences

TCL CSOT's full-spectrum showcase at SID 2025 illustrates how the APEX innovation platform is redefining what's possible across every dimension of display: stunning visual quality, trusted vision protection, low-carbon energy performance, and future-facing form innovation. APEX continues to serve as the company's blueprint for next-generation breakthroughs, enabling smarter, more sustainable, and more human-centric display solutions.

About TCL CSOT

Established in 2009, TCL China Star Optoelectronics Technology Co., Ltd. (TCL CSOT) is a leading global innovator in display technologies. Its LCD, OLED, and MLED solutions power applications across TVs, smartphones, tablets, laptops, monitors, automotive systems, VR/XR, and commercial displays. With continuous investment in R&D and a strong global supply ecosystem, TCL CSOT is committed to shaping the future of display technology with intelligent, energy-efficient, and user-centric innovations. As part of TCL's Worldwide Olympic Partnership, TCL CSOT is proud to deliver display solutions that elevate experiences on the global stage.

SOURCE TCL China Star Optoelectronics Technology

Yihao Wen, [email protected]