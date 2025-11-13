SAINT-JEAN-SUR-RICHELIEU, QC, Nov. 13, 2025 /CNW/ - Trans-Canada Energy Distribution (TCED), a recognized leader in renewable energy solutions, is proud to announce the acquisition of Total Battery, a well-established chain of stores specializing in batteries and renewable energy in Ontario for over 30 years.

This acquisition marks an important step in TCED's growth strategy, which aims to expand its distribution network, enrich its technical expertise, and establish its retail footprint in Ontario.

"Joining forces with Total Battery will allow us to accelerate our mission: to make sustainable energy accessible, reliable, and innovative for all. We are excited to welcome their teams and customers into our extended family," said Élise Rozon, CEO of TCED.

What this means for our customers:

A network of six stores in Ontario

An innovative range of battery, solar, and energy storage products

An ongoing commitment to quality, sustainability, and innovation

Total Battery's operations will remain unchanged while we take the time to thoroughly evaluate opportunities for improvement.

About TCED

About Total Battery

For more information: Katherine Lovejoy, Marketing Director, 450-348-8720 poste 2286, [email protected]