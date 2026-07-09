TCC LAUNCHES LONG-TERM CORPORATE BOND FUND

Fund launches with C$470 million in initial contributions, backed by over eight years of active corporate bond management

MONTREAL, July 9, 2026 /CNW/ - Trans-Canada Capital Inc. (TCC), an established Montreal-based asset management firm specializing in innovative investment strategies, today announced the official launch of the TCC Canadian Long-Term Corporate Bond Fund. The daily liquidity Fund has secured approximately C$470 million in initial seed investors' contributions and is available to eligible institutional clients across Canada.

The Fund, launched on June 16, 2026, is managed using an investment strategy that TCC has successfully applied in comparable long-term corporate bond mandates since 2018. Over that period, the investment process has demonstrated a consistent ability to generate risk-adjusted returns across market cycles by combining fundamental credit analysis with innovative portfolio construction.

The TCC Canadian Long-Term Corporate Bond Fund targets investment-grade corporate bonds, with a focus on issuers across the Canadian market. The Fund seeks to outperform the FTSE Canada Long-Term Corporate Bond Index through credit curve positioning, active sector allocation, issuer selection, and relative value opportunities, while maintaining strict risk controls on duration, credit quality, and concentration.

"We have been refining and executing this corporate bond strategy since 2018, which generated significant value net of fees during that period," said Jean-François Milette, Global Head, Client Solutions at TCC. "Launching this Fund allows us to offer eligible institutional investors direct access to an established, time-tested investment approach - one that has navigated rate cycles, credit dislocations, and volatile markets. We are confident in our team's disciplined process and its ability to continue pursuing consistent, risk-adjusted returns for our clients."

The launch marks a continued expansion of TCC's suite of fixed income solutions, reinforcing the firm's commitment to meeting the evolving needs of Canadian institutional investors seeking steady, long-term value added.

About Trans-Canada Capital Inc.

Trans-Canada Capital is an asset management firm specializing in innovative investment strategies. Since 2009, the team has successfully managed the pension assets of Air Canada, one of the largest corporate pension plans in the country. Over the years, TCC has earned a strong reputation by generating superior returns through strategies focusing on alpha generation within a rigorous risk-controlled framework. With over C$30 billion in assets under management (inclusive of leverage), more than 125 professionals based in Montreal and Toronto, and a wide range of alternative solutions, TCC is well positioned to meet the needs of investors.

____________________________________ 1 This press release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to purchase securities of the Fund.

SOURCE Trans-Canada Capital

For more information: Investor Relations - Trans-Canada Capital Inc., [email protected], 514-397-7369