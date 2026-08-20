Taxpayers' Ombudsperson wants your feedback on T1 adjustment delays and complaint options at the Canada Revenue Agency

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 20, 2026 /CNW/ -- The Taxpayers' Ombudsperson, Mr. François Boileau, is seeking your input related to Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) delays in processing complex T1 adjustment requests and the options available to resolve complaints at the CRA. You are invited to complete an anonymous online questionnaire to help us better understand the public's experiences related to these areas.

It has almost been a year since the launch of the 100-day service improvement plan. During this period, the Office of the Taxpayers' Ombudsperson (OTO) has been closely observing the CRA's efforts to provide the quality of service taxpayers expect and deserve. In addition, this spring the OTO launched two systemic examinations: one into complex T1 adjustment delays and one into the options available for resolving complaints.

The questionnaire for the public is part of our research for the two examinations. It will close on September 2, the anniversary of the launch of the 100-day service improvement plan.

Background information

The role of the Office of the Taxpayers' Ombudsperson (OTO) is to help improve the service that the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) provides to taxpayers. It does so by reviewing complaints about the quality of service as well as by identifying and reviewing systemic and emerging issues that can affect more than one person or a part of the population. You can find more information about the complaint process on the Our Complaint Process web page.

The Ombudsperson makes recommendations directly to the Minister of Finance and National Revenue or to the Minister and the Chair of the CRA's Board of Management to address systemic issues and improve the service the CRA provides to taxpayers. We also work to raise awareness of the Taxpayer Bill of Rights and the OTO's role.

Quotes

"It has been almost a year since the start of the 100-day service improvement plan. We know the CRA has made many improvements, but we have launched two systemic examinations to see if it could do more.

"Not everyone who experiences an issue with the CRA will necessarily reach out to our Office to complain. We have opened this questionnaire to the public to get a fuller picture of their experiences for our systemic examinations. The feedback we receive will help us better identify any service gaps and potential improvements the CRA could make."

Mr. François Boileau, Taxpayers' Ombudsperson

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SOURCE Office of the Taxpayers' Ombudsperson

Media Relations: Office of the Taxpayers' Ombudsperson / Government of Canada, [email protected]