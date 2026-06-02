OTTAWA, ON, June 2, 2026 /CNW/ - The Taxpayers' Ombudsperson, Mr. François Boileau, has opened a systemic examination into the options available to taxpayers who experience issues with the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA). Specifically, the Office of the Taxpayers' Ombudsperson (OTO) will look into what options are available and whether the processes are fair and efficient.

There are a number of ways that taxpayers can try to resolve an issue with the CRA. But there are different avenues depending on whether it is a disagreement related to a tax dispute or a complaint related to quality of service. The OTO's preliminary research has found that it may be difficult for taxpayers to identify the appropriate option for their situation. Additionally, some taxpayers may skip steps and still get their issue resolved, try a different option to expedite the process, or use multiple options or the wrong option, possibly delaying the resolution of the issue.

This lack of clarity can lead to inefficiencies, varying timelines for resolutions, and perceived unfairness, particularly for taxpayers who need urgent action. As such, the Taxpayers' Ombudsperson has determined that there are sufficient grounds to examine these issues.

With this examination, the OTO is looking to better understand the complaint processes and how they are working for taxpayers. The examination will include looking into how the options are communicated, applied, and used to improve service. The OTO is committed to carrying out this examination fairly and impartially. Based on the examination's findings, the Ombudsperson may make recommendations on ways some of these options can better serve taxpayers.

Background information

The role of the Office of the Taxpayers' Ombudsperson (OTO) is to help improve the service that the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) provides to taxpayers. It does so by reviewing complaints about the quality of service as well as by identifying and reviewing systemic and emerging issues that can affect more than one person or a part of the population. You can find more information about the complaint process on the Our Complaint Process web page.

The Ombudsperson makes recommendations directly to the Minister of Finance and National Revenue or to the Minister and the Chair of the CRA's Board of Management to address systemic issues and improve the service the CRA provides to taxpayers. We also work to raise awareness of the Taxpayer Bill of Rights and the OTO's role.

Quotes

"At the end of the day, the CRA is a federal agency. It is meant to serve the public, and the public expects good service. It is not always possible to prevent issues before they happen, so it is important that the CRA's complaint and recourse processes be efficient, effective, fair and timely. This will be top of mind as we conduct this examination."

Mr. François Boileau, Taxpayers' Ombudsperson

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SOURCE Office of the Taxpayers' Ombudsperson

Media Relations: Office of the Taxpayers' Ombudsperson / Government of Canada, [email protected]