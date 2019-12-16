Taxpayer relief deadline is December 31, 2019, for requests related to 2009

OTTAWA, Dec. 16, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) would like to remind taxpayers and registrants that they have until December 31, 2019, to make a taxpayer relief request related to the 2009 tax year.

Taxpayer relief is limited to tax years or reporting periods that ended within 10 calendar years of the year the taxpayer relief request is made. The CRA may also cancel interest and penalties that accrued within 10 calendar years of the year the taxpayer relief request is made, regardless of the tax year or reporting period in which the debt originated.

The deadline applies to taxpayer relief requests for:

the 2009 tax year;

any reporting period that ended during the 2009 calendar year; and

any interest and penalties that accrued during the 2009 calendar year for any tax year or reporting period.

If you are involved in a tax process with the CRA, including an audit, objection, or appeal for the 2009 tax year, or a reporting period that ended in 2009, and are not sure if you need to make a taxpayer relief request, then you should make a request before the December 31, 2019, deadline.

You or your authorized representative can make a request to the CRA to cancel penalties or interest by filling out Form RC4288 Request for Taxpayer Relief - Cancel or Waive Penalties or Interest and submitting it along with all supporting documentation online through My Account , My Business Account , or Represent a Client , by selecting the "Submit documents" service or by mail to one of the designated offices listed at the end of the form.

More information and resources

The CRA administers the taxpayer relief provisions that give it discretion to cancel or waive penalties or interest when taxpayers and registrants are unable to meet their tax obligations due to circumstances beyond their control.

The CRA may also accept certain late-filed, amended, or revoked income tax elections, and issue income tax refunds or reduce income tax payable beyond the normal three-year period.

For information on all types of taxpayer relief requests, go to canada.ca/taxpayer-relief

More information

CRA media contact list

SOURCE Canada Revenue Agency

For further information: Media Relations, Canada Revenue Agency, 613-948-8366, cra-arc.media@cra-arc.gc.ca

