OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 31, 2023 /CNW/ - No one likes last-minute delays or waiting on the phone at tax time. You can avoid this by preparing early and using our digital services. You'll be able to update your personal information and view your tax and benefit information ahead of time.

Filing and payment deadline

You will be able to file your 2022 income tax and benefit return electronically starting on February 20, 2023. The deadline for most Canadians to file this return is April 30, 2023. Since April 30, 2023, falls on a Sunday, your return will be considered filed on time if the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) receives it, or it is postmarked, on or before May 1, 2023.

If you or your spouse or common-law partner are self-employed, you have until June 15, 2023, to file on time. Filing your return before the respective deadline will allow you to avoid interruptions to any benefit or credit payments you may be entitled to.

If you owe money, your payment is due on April 30, 2023. Your payment will be considered on time if the CRA receives it, or a Canadian financial institution processes it, on or before May 1, 2023.

How to get a head start

You can start planning for this tax-filing season with our Get ready to do your taxes page, which will guide you every step of the way! You'll learn about:

What's new for this year

The CRA services available to help you

What income you have to report

What you should deduct and claim, and more

Doing this early will give you more time to gather all of your information and be ready to file your taxes on time.

Conveniently access or update your information

We encourage you to register for My Account at My Account for Individuals before the rush of tax season. Once you are registered for My Account, you will be able to access your tax information and easily change your address, phone number or other personal information that the CRA has on file.

You should also register for direct deposit and make sure that your information is up-to-date before you file your return. By registering for direct deposit, your money will be deposited directly into your account at a financial institution.

If you have already registered for My Account, we invite you to sign in before the tax-filing season begins. We have additional security measures in place to protect your personal information. These include multi-factor authentication and proactively revoking user IDs and passwords that we think may be compromised to prevent unauthorized activity on taxpayer accounts. My Account users also need to have an email address on file to help protect their online accounts from fraudulent activity. If you do not currently have an email address on file, you will need to provide one when you sign in. Signing in before tax-filing season will help you avoid any delays accessing My Account.

CRA's digital services make filing easy

There are more advantages to getting a head start and being fully registered for My Account early. For example, you can use Auto-fill my return in all of the certified software options when you file online. Auto-fill my return automatically fills in parts of your return with the information the CRA has on file, at the time of the Auto-fill my return request. This service can be used to complete your return for the current year plus six years prior.

You or your authorized representative can easily submit documents online to the CRA through My Account. You can keep your originals. We'll send you a confirmation and a reference number to use when communicating with us in the future.

Registering for My Account will also let you use Express NOA. Express NOA is a secure service that allows individuals and authorized representatives to view the notice of assessment (NOA) in their certified tax software, immediately after the CRA has received and processed their return.

Chat with Charlie to find more information

If you need a quick answer to a question, you can use Charlie, our friendly chatbot. You can find Charlie on the CRA home page and many of our other web pages on Canada.ca.

