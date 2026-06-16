Tax Tip - Help speed up your disability tax credit application

OTTAWA, ON, June 16, 2026 /CNW/ - The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) has made updates to help us process your disability tax credit (DTC) applications faster, while ensuring everything goes smoothly for you.

We believe Canadians deserve to feel confident, informed and supported when applying for the DTC and interacting with the CRA. With your help, we will be able to validate your information more quickly which helps us process your application as fast as possible. Updates to the DTC application are happening this summer.

Here's what you need to know and the actions you can take so your application gets processed without delays.

Key dates to remember

Starting July 14, 2026 , you will not be able to use the "submit documents" section of your CRA account to send DTC applications or related documents unless the CRA specifically requests more information.

, you will not be able to use the "submit documents" section of your CRA account to send DTC applications or related documents unless the CRA specifically requests more information. As of September 8, 2026, older versions of Form T2201 (from before 2023) will no longer be accepted.

If you're getting ready to apply, make sure to keep the following in mind:

Apply using the online DTC application form

If you submit your application online through your CRA account, we can process it more quickly than by paper but that's not the only benefit to using the digital form:

Always up to date : The online form is always the latest version, ensuring it meets all current requirements.

: The online form is always the latest version, ensuring it meets all current requirements. Complete submissions : The online form helps you avoid missing important sections, and helps you skip sections you don't need, so you can feel confident your application is complete and ready to be processed.

: The online form helps you avoid missing important sections, and helps you skip sections you don't need, so you can feel confident your application is complete and ready to be processed. Convenience: Both you and your medical practitioner can access the form directly online, streamlining the process and allowing you to submit your application more quickly.

Caution: don't use the "submit documents" section for new applications

The "submit documents" section in your CRA account is only for providing additional information when the CRA requests it as part of an existing case. Here's why this matters:

Starting July 14, 2026 , the "submit documents" option through the online CRA accounts will not take DTC related documents (like the application).

, the "submit documents" option through the online CRA accounts will not take DTC related documents (like the application). If we need more information to review your application, we will contact you directly through your CRA account or by mail.

That letter will include instructions and a case reference number to use when submitting additional documents.

Use the latest version of Form T2201 for paper applications

If applying online isn't right for you, you can still use a paper form, but make sure to:

Download the latest version of Form T2201 (2023 or later) from the Canada.ca web page.

Once the form is complete and signed by you and a medical practitioner, mail it to your nearest CRA tax centre.

Important: Applications submitted on older versions of the form (before 2023) will no longer be accepted beginning September 8, 2026, because they don't meet the updated requirements. You will need to submit a new application if the version of your form is from before 2023.

If you have any questions or need support, visit the disability tax credit web page for helpful resources, step-by-step instructions, and more details about the DTC application process.

Contacts

Media Relations

Canada Revenue Agency

613-948-8366

[email protected]

Stay connected

Follow the CRA on Facebook

Follow the CRA on X – @ CanRevAgency

CanRevAgency Follow the CRA on LinkedIn

Follow the CRA on Instagram

Subscribe to a CRA electronic mailing list

Add our RSS feeds to your feed reader

Watch our tax-related videos on YouTube

Listen to our Taxology podcast

SOURCE Canada Revenue Agency