OTTAWA, ON, March 24, 2023 /CNW/ - It's important to do your taxes on time to make sure you get all the benefits and credits you're entitled to. If you have a modest income and a simple tax situation, you could be eligible for free help. Volunteers from the Community Volunteer Income Tax Program may be able to complete your income tax and benefit return for you – for free!

Free tax clinics are hosted by community organizations across Canada with the help of dedicated volunteers. Whether you want to visit a clinic in person, or prefer to get tax help from the comfort of home, there are many ways to connect with a volunteer. Help is available in person, by videoconference, by phone, or through a drop-off service. Most clinics are offered between March and April, but some stay open year-round.

Our online directory can help you find a tax clinic that works for you. If you don't see any clinics listed in your area, make sure to check back – new clinics are added often! You can also find a clinic using the free MyCRA web app, just select "Help with my taxes."

If you live in Quebec, tax clinics are offered through the Income Tax Assistance – Volunteer Program, in partnership with Revenu Québec.

Want to help others do their taxes?

If your community organization would like to host a free tax clinic, or if you'd like to volunteer, go to canada.ca/taxes-volunteer to learn more.

To become a participating community organization or volunteer in Quebec, go to revenuquebec.ca/volunteers.

