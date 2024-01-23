Tavistock Group Retains Sidley Austin LLP to Conduct Compliance Review

Former Senior DOJ Lawyer Kenneth A. Polite, Jr. to Lead the Engagement

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 23, 2024 /CNW/ -- Today, Tavistock Group retained global law firm Sidley Austin LLP to review its compliance programs. Kenneth A. Polite, Jr., a partner in the firm and a global co-leader of Sidley's White Collar Defense and Investigations practice, will lead the engagement.

Mr. Polite previously served as the Senate-confirmed Assistant Attorney General for the Criminal Division of the United States Department of Justice (DOJ), making him the highest-ranking attorney in the DOJ's Criminal Division. While at DOJ, Kenneth oversaw the DOJ's guidance on the Evaluation of Corporate Compliance Programs and other compliance policies concerning corporate enforcement. In addition to his government service, Kenneth has served as chief compliance officer at a Fortune 500 company.

"We take compliance seriously and want to ensure our processes and procedures are appropriately tailored to our businesses and effectively employed," said Dr. Shehan Dissanayake, Ph.D., Chairman of Tavistock.

"We look forward to working with Tavistock and its new senior management team in ensuring a strong culture of compliance across all of its companies," said Mr. Polite.

Last year, Tavistock named Dr. Shehan Dissanayake as Chairman of Tavistock, Nick Beucher and Josh Levy as Co-Chief Executive Officers and Ben Weaver as Chief Financial Officer.

ABOUT TAVISTOCK GROUP

Tavistock's global investments are principally focused on real estate, hospitality, agriculture and financial services. Within and beyond these markets, Tavistock's holdings are diverse in nature and global in scale, spanning North and South America, Mexico, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The office invests to achieve transformative impact by building excellent management teams and committing to long term growth. For more information, visit www.tavistock.com.

ABOUT SIDLEY AUSTIN LLP

Sidley is an elite global law firm. With 2,300 lawyers, annual revenue of US$3 billion, and experience that spans 157 years, we have established a reputation using Built to Win℠ legal strategies in successfully representing clients in more than 70 countries on complex transactional, investigation, regulatory, and litigation matters. With 21 offices strategically situated in key commercial and financial hubs throughout the US, Europe, and Asia Pacific, our perspective and our reach are truly global. Our lawyers and business professionals, fluent in more than 80 languages, possess the cultural awareness and cross-border legal acumen needed to bring clarity to a dynamic business landscape.

