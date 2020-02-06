Tattoo Removal Companies Offer Lovers Fresh Start for Valentine's Day
Feb 06, 2020, 10:17 ET
Four largest tattoo removal companies in North America offer free laser removal session for ex-lover names or initials at one of 35 locations
NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2020 /CNW/ -- Everyone makes mistakes, but that doesn't mean we have to live with them forever.
Just in time for the hopeful new possibilities Valentine's Day can bring, the four largest tattoo removal companies in North America—Eraser Clinic (10 locations in Texas), Invisible Ink (18 locations across Central and Southeast U.S.), The Finery (6 locations in the Northeast), and Precision Laser (Toronto)—are teaming up to show their customers some love. The companies have agreed to help those wanting to break free of the past by removing tattoos of an ex's name, initials, or a wedding ring. They are offering the first removal session free of charge, no questions asked.
"Tattoos can be a painful reminder of the past and can slow us down as we move forward in life," explained Carmen Brodie, CEO of The Finery. "We're excited to collaborate with fellow tattoo removers to help anyone struggling with a past relationship to move on, heal, and embrace what's next."
For anyone hesitant to take advantage of this offer, all four companies offer a promise: zero judgment. Brodie added, "We have a shared common respect for your choices and believe that people should feel free to evolve as their relationships change. Thanks to constantly improving laser technology, no tattoo has to be permanent."
One free treatment toward a name, initial, or wedding band tattoo removal is available from February 6 through February 29 to new clients only. Removal treatment packages may also be purchased as gifts for spouses and partners at any of the participating company locations. Terms and conditions apply.
People wishing to take advantage of the free treatment can visit or call any one of the companies' combined 35 locations in the U.S. and Canada.
Participating Companies:
Eraser Clinic Laser Tattoo Removal
eraserclinic.com
(Austin, Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston, San Antonio, El Paso metro areas)
The Finery
thefinery.net
(Philadelphia, Massachusetts, New York, Virginia, Rhode Island)
Invisible Ink Tattoo Removers
invisibleinktattooremovers.com
(Midwest, Great Lakes, Southeast)
Precision Laser
precisionlasertr.com
(Toronto, Canada)
MEDIA CONTACT
Stephanie Wolf, SWPR
[email protected]
SOURCE The Finery
