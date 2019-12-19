Tata Communications recognized as Asia-Pacific Managed Unified Communications Service Provider of the Year by Frost & Sullivan

SINGAPORE, Dec. 19, 2019 /CNW/ -- Tata Communications was named the Asia-Pacific Managed Unified Communications Service Provider of the Year at the annual Frost & Sullivan Asia-Pacific Best Practices Awards banquet, held on 14 November at The St. Regis, Singapore.

Krishna Baidya, Head of Connected Work Research, ICT, Frost & Sullivan noted that Tata Communications' capabilities of helping organizations define their technology architecture and delivering that in a cost effective way over the years has helped elevate the company's position as a trusted advisor and achieve a double digit annual growth in the UCC managed services segment.

"As a managed services provider, Tata Communications manages to bring together a complete end-to-end portfolio of services with necessary customization expertise for enterprises to address their evolving needs and manage complexities around their transformation journey. Its breadth and depth of Unified Communication and Collaboration portfolio, strength in connectivity, and proven track record of delivering holistic solution that drives business outcome, helps them appeal to broader needs of the enterprises," he explained.

"We are proud to be named the 2019 Asia-Pacific Managed Unified Communications Service Provider of the Year by Frost & Sullivan. At Tata Communications, we leverage the power of intelligent cloud-based applications to support our customers with their digitisation and drive agility, productivity and scale. Our end-to-end offering helps enterprises overcome the complexities of adopting the latest UC platforms, and paves the way for truly borderless and seamless collaboration. To be recognized by Frost & Sullivan for our work here is humbling," said Peter Quinlan, Vice President, Business Collaboration, Tata Communications.

The recipients of the annual Frost & Sullivan Asia-Pacific Best Practice Awards were identified based on in-depth research conducted by Frost & Sullivan's analysts. The award categories offered each year are carefully reviewed and evaluated to reflect the current market landscape and include new emerging trends. The short-listed companies were evaluated on a variety of actual market performance indicators which include revenue growth; market share and growth in market share; leadership in product innovation; marketing strategy and business development strategy.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants.

For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Is your organization prepared for the next profound wave of industry convergence, disruptive technologies, increasing competitive intensity, Mega Trends, breakthrough best practices, changing customer dynamics and emerging economies?

About Tata Communications

Tata Communications is a leading global digital infrastructure provider that powers today's fast growing digital economy.

The company's customers represent 300 of the Fortune 500 whose digital transformation journeys are enabled by its portfolio of integrated, globally managed services that deliver local customer experiences. Through its network, cloud, mobility, Internet of Things (IoT), collaboration and security services, Tata Communications carries around 30% of the world's internet routes and connects businesses to 60% of the world's cloud giants and 4 out of 5 mobile subscribers.

The company's capabilities are underpinned by its global network. It is the world's largest wholly owned subsea fibre backbone and a Tier-1 IP network with connectivity to more than 240 countries and territories.

Tata Communications Limited is listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange of India and is present in over 200 countries and territories around the world.

