Jan 19, 2026, 12:57 ET
VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 19, 2026 /CNW/ - The forest sector is a cornerstone of Canada's economy and identity. For generations, our forests have supported communities and powered local economies. In response to ongoing trade pressures and the need to diversify and ensure long-term competitiveness, the Government of Canada recently announced the launch of a Canadian Forest Sector Transformation Task Force to identify pathways to restructure, retool and transform Canada's forest sector.
Today, members of the Task Force held their first meeting. Over the next 90 days, the Task Force will engage with industry, provinces and territories, Indigenous groups and labour organizations and will gather public comments through a web portal to be launched shortly.
The Task Force's work will focus on strengthening the sector's long-term competitiveness and sustainability, including:
- Expanding modern construction methods, such as mass timber, modular systems and prefabricated building solutions, particularly for homebuilding
- Supporting product diversification, including advanced wood materials and bioproducts
- Strengthening access to domestic and international markets
- Improving productivity through innovation, digitalization and advanced technologies
- Retooling and restructuring the industry to position it for the future
At the end of the 90 days, the Task Force will deliver a report with recommendations to the Honourable Tim Hodgson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources.
Members of the Task Force include Co-Chairs Ken Kalesnikoff, Principal and Director of Kalesnikoff Mass Timber, and Frédéric Verreault, Executive Vice-President of Chantiers Chibougamau, as well as:
- Lana Payne, National President of Unifor
- Lennard Joe, Chief Executive Officer of the BC First Nations Forestry Council
- Don Roberts, Chief Executive Officer of Nawitka Capital Advisors Ltd.
- Brad Carr, Chief Executive Officer of Mattamy Homes Canada
- Jim Irving, Co-Chief Executive Officer of J.D. Irving Ltd., Kent Homes
- Luc Thériault, Chief Executive Officer of Wood Products, President of Domtar Canada and Co-Chair of the Canadian Lumber Trade Alliance
The Government of Canada is supporting Canada's forest sector and the workers and communities that depend on it while advancing long-term transformation to ensure the sector remains competitive for the long-term.
"Forestry is part of Canada's DNA. Today's meeting of the Canadian Forest Sector Transformation Task Force marks a significant step forward in our plan to retool the industry to face our circumstances today and shape the opportunities of tomorrow. I look forward to the insights and recommendations this exceptional group will develop on opportunities to expand the use of innovative wood products, particularly to build affordable homes, diversify markets and support resilient local economies."
The Honourable Tim Hodgson
Minister of Energy and Natural Resources
- The Government of Canada first announced the creation of the Canadian Forest Sector Transformation Task Force on November 26, 2025, as part of new measures to support and transform Canada's forest sector.
- Canada's forest sector is a major economic driver, supporting nearly 200,000 workers, including over 11,000 Indigenous people, and contributing more than $20 billion to our GDP.
- New and innovative forest products, such as engineered timber, biofuels and forest product–based biodegradable packaging materials, are helping Canada reach net zero by 2050 and enabling more sustainable, efficient housing solutions.
