Mobility pioneer TARRAN releases a new bicycle, the TARRAN L1 Series

Designed for many, simplified in one: the first hyper-integrated longtail.

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, March 12, 2026 /CNW/ -- Bicycle innovator TARRAN is launching its latest product, the TARRAN L1 Series, consisting of the L1m (manual) and the L1s (superior). Built on the three pillars of intelligence, integration and safety, the TARRAN L1 Series introduces features like a market-first auto-kickstand, and an intelligent control system with smart anti-theft and active safety alerts. Guided by the philosophy of elevating the riding experience through technology, this "bicycle with a brain" anticipates and navigates complex conditions, from carrying kids and pets to daily commuting and weekend adventures, simplifying the ride by integrating complexity into a singular, intuitive cockpit experience.

Core features of the TARRAN L1 Series: Effortless ride, active safety and more

With the industry-first SyncStand Auto and integrated E-Dropper post, the TARRAN L1 Series addresses the common challenge of maintaining stability on a loaded longtail bike. One-click parking and instant saddle height adjustment simplify mounting, dismounting, pausing, and switching riders. Paired with the Enviolo AUTOMATIQ Pro automatic transmission, riders of all experience levels can adapt quickly, supporting the goal of making bicycle riding a shared, accessible experience.

As a second core feature, TARRAN redesigns cycling safety through a "Proactive Defense" philosophy. The L1 Series introduces the TARRAN Vision Unit, utilizing automotive-grade mmWave radar to empower the bike with a "brain" that identifies risks ahead of time. This intelligence is complemented by a Smart Lighting System and a reinforced kids camera, ensuring 360-degree protection for the family.

The L1 Series is designed to balance carrying capacity with everyday maneuverability. Equipped with a 100Nm mid-drive motor and a 693Wh battery, the bike supports a maximum gross weight of up to 215kg while maintaining a relatively lightweight chassis of around 35kg*. This combination allows it to handle substantial loads without compromising agility in urban environments.

*Base weight approx. 34kg (L1m) / 37.5kg (L1s) without the battery, depending on configuration. Final weight may vary based on specifications and optional accessories.

Finally, the L1 Series is built around a modular ecosystem designed to integrate technology in a practical and user-focused way. A pre-installed connectivity backbone provides the foundation for additional smart components, which can be added depending on individual needs. This approach allows riders to tailor the system to their specific use cases while keeping the overall setup straightforward and easy to manage.

Smart Hub: Integration with third-party services

TARRAN transforms the L1 Series into a central hub by synchronizing with third-party accessories. An example for this is the integrated signaling ecosystem: activating the bike's turn signals triggers a wireless sync with compatible smart helmets including Lumos and UNIT 1 . This creates a cohesive safety shield, keeping riders visible and in command with zero added complexity.

*Compatible models: See official website for details.

Official launch for the TARRAN L1 Series

The TARRAN L1 Series will officially launch on March 12th, 2026. Following the official launch, pre-orders will become available, giving customers the opportunity to secure their device ahead of time on official website .

Ben Guo , Founder & CEO of TARRAN, adds: "When set out to build the L1, we want to deliver advanced technology with a sense of humility--ensuring that technology serves the experience, not the other way around. The goal was to create an experience where the performance is powerfully boosted, yet feels intuitively easy. By making the complex feel effortless, we hope to inspire more people to ride, and to ride better."

*Some features described are available only on L1s or may require additional accessories. Please refer to the official product website for specific details.

About TARRAN

Founded in 2023, TARRAN is committed to creating smarter, human-centered mobility experiences with green energy and intelligent systems, driving the transition to a sustainable future.

Coming from leading technology companies such as DJI Innovation and Insta360, we believe in and specialize in using technology to solve real-world challenges while making a positive contribution to the world we all live in.

TARRAN now operates in three locations: Düsseldorf, Hong Kong, and Shenzhen. Our R&D and testing center is located in Shenzhen, while our production center is in Europe and southeast Asia.

SOURCE TARRAN

Freda Lu, [email protected]