Target Technologies Announces the Re-Launch of CRYSTAL BRIGHT™ Color-Coated Sand Infill

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 26, 2025 /CNW/ -- Target Technologies International Inc. (TTII) is proud to announce the re-unveiling of CRYSTAL BRIGHT™ INFILL—now new and improved with enhanced features and expanded options.

CRYSTAL BRIGHT™ is a UV resistant, color-fast sand infill designed to elevate both the look and performance of synthetic turf. The updated product line now includes tailored options:

Pick your color: (all coatings include antimicrobial protection)

GoldenVerde – a one-of-a-kind blend of greens and golds, ideal for turf with natural colored thatch

– a one-of-a-kind blend of greens and golds, ideal for turf with natural colored thatch PureVerde – a rich, consistent green infill designed to complement turf with deep green tones or minimal thatch, creating a seamless, natural look.

– a rich, consistent green infill designed to complement turf with deep green tones or minimal thatch, creating a seamless, natural look. NeutralCoat – a clear-coated sand that delivers strength and durability while blending seamlessly for a natural look.

Pick your grade:

Titan Grade built to withstand the intense demands on synthetic turf. This granule delivers long-lasting resilience, color retention, and stability under heavy use.

built to withstand the intense demands on synthetic turf. This granule delivers long-lasting resilience, color retention, and stability under heavy use. Classic Grade features a durable color-coated finish that reinforces each granule for added strength, weather resistance, and lasting visual appeal—ideal for moderate-use turf applications.

Pick your sizing and packaging:

16–30 or 30–50 in Titan grade, 15-50 in Classic grade

50 lb. bags, 3,000 lb. bulk bags

Every grain of CRYSTAL BRIGHT™ is treated with antimicrobial protection and features a non-microplastic, environmentally safe coating. Rigorous heavy metal and leachate testing confirms its safety for people, pets, and the planet. The product is readily available from a central shipping hub for efficient distribution across North America.

John B. Giraud, Managing Director of TTII, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership behind the product: "We are extremely pleased to have Erna Sands as our manufacturing partner in this exciting endeavor. Their commitment to quality ensures every bag that leaves their facility meets our high standards. We are honored to serve as the exclusive distributor of this exceptional infill." Joel Jordan of Erna Sands echoed the excitement: "We're proud to collaborate with Target Technologies and appoint them as our exclusive distributor and to bring these outstanding new options to the market. This partnership reflects our shared dedication to innovation and quality in the synthetic turf industry."

For more information visit www.TTIIOnline.com.

Contact us or 1.888.887.7373 or 604.421.3620 or through the website.

A member of the QUIKRETE™ Group of Companies, Target Technologies International Inc. is a leading supplier of environmentally friendly products, services and logistics solutions.

SOURCE TARGET TECHNOLOGIES INTERNATIONAL INC