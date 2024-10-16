Tanner Health and Healthliant Ventures Partner With Corti to Accelerate Medical Coding, Cutting Workload by 80 Percent

CARROLLTON, Ga., Oct. 16, 2024 /CNW/ -- In a move set to transform healthcare operations across Georgia and Alabama, Tanner Health and Healthliant Ventures have announced a strategic partnership with Corti, the trusted AI platform to healthcare systems worldwide. The collaboration is expected to significantly streamline medical coding, reduce administrative burdens by 80 percent, and enhance the overall accuracy of billing systems. This integration will empower healthcare professionals to spend less time on administrative tasks and more on delivering high-quality care to the three million patient interactions delivered by Tanner Health every year.

Medical coding is an essential but highly complex component of healthcare, involving the translation of patient interactions into tens of thousands of standardized codes for billing and clinical documentation. Errors in this process are common , leading to delays, claims denials, and significant losses of up to $68 billion every year. Through this partnership, Tanner Health will become one of the first US partners to benefit from Corti's coding expertise, proven to be one of the most accurate in the world .

Revolutionizing the Burden of Medical Coding

"Healthcare systems are severely overburdened, with professionals spending almost 34 percent of their time on documentation," said Andreas Cleve, CEO of Corti. "Our mission is to change this. Backed by over eight years of rigorous research, our peer-reviewed AI offers multiple models specifically built for healthcare so that it can be trusted to serve the industry's ultra complex and rigorously high standards. By partnering with us, Tanner Health is taking a major step towards making the medical coding process more effective and accurate than ever before."

Tanner Health will trial the coding process in the coming months with a view to rolling it out across its entire workflow. This partnership is part of a broader movement by Corti to alleviate the systemic pressures healthcare faces due to an aging population, chronic illnesses, and an increasingly complex reimbursement landscape.

AI Built for Healthcare, Trusted by Healthcare

Unlike general-purpose AI models, Corti is trained on over 100 million healthcare-specific patient interactions, making it the most trusted AI in the healthcare industry. This focus ensures high accuracy and transparency. Corti's explainable AI is designed to provide insights into the coding recommendations it makes, which Tanner Health's clinicians will be able to understand and verify — building a new level of trust in AI-driven automation.

"Trust is foundational in healthcare AI," said Lars Maaløe, Corti co-founder and CTO. "LLMs are only as good as the data they are trained on, which is why we are exclusively focused on healthcare rather than the unfiltered mass of the Internet. Healthcare professionals are trained to rely on research, evidence, and proven methods, which is why Corti's AI is transparent, thoroughly tested, and grounded in science. This transparency is what sets us apart from other solutions, ensuring that AI works alongside humans rather than replacing their expertise."

Accelerating Revenue Cycle and Improving Patient Outcomes

For Tanner Health, the partnership with Corti offers not only efficiency gains but also patient-centered outcomes. By automating medical coding, the hospital expects to reduce insurance claim denials, leading to fewer financial surprises for patients.

Tanner Health will first implement Corti in its emergency departments, with plans to expand to inpatient, outpatient and ambulatory settings. The result will be fewer errors, faster billing, and higher quality patient documentation.

"We fully expect Corti's solution to help our coding professionals — whose jobs will not be affected — reduce our coding backlogs and continue to do their jobs with even more confidence and less constant stress," said Cynamin Kinard, VP of Revenue Integrity for Tanner Health. "Faster documentation and coding will be vital as regulatory pressures increase, and Corti will help our team meet every demand."

Scaling Innovation Across Healthcare

Corti's adaptability is central to its success. Designed to integrate seamlessly into existing healthcare workflows, Corti's customizable AI is available in over 10 languages and across almost any care setting and specialty, ensuring accessibility for all healthcare systems, from rural hospitals to large urban networks.

"Corti will be the easiest employee you've never hired," Cleve added. "It works around the clock, delivering world-class results while adapting to each healthcare system's specific needs."

This partnership with Tanner Health marks a major milestone in Corti's U.S. expansion. The company's technology now supports over 100,000 patient interactions daily, offering significant savings in time and costs for hospitals. Tanner Health is among the first in the U.S. to adopt Corti's cutting-edge AI for medical coding, setting a new standard for accuracy and efficiency thanks to its trusted LLMs built exclusively for healthcare.

About Corti

Founded in 2016 by Lars Maaløe and Andreas Cleve, Corti is a healthcare AI research company dedicated to developing a safe and effective Generative AI platform tailored to healthcare's unique needs. Having learned from more than 100 million patient interactions, Corti's AI minimizes paperwork and errors across the patient journey, offering expert guidance and support.

Corti's AI not only takes notes but also quality assures, journals, codes, nudges, prompts, and documents every patient interaction. This reduces the margin for error by up to 40 percent and administrative time by up to 80 percent. With significant research findings in speech processing, dialectic challenges, medical coding, and language understanding, Corti's artificial intelligence enhances real-time consultations across the entire patient journey across the United States and Europe.

Learn more at corti.ai .

About Tanner Health

Tanner Health is a five-hospital non-profit health system providing convenient, personalized health care to communities across west Georgia and east Alabama. Tanner Health physicians and staff provide the latest technology and treatment options to advance the health of their patients. In addition to their regional hospitals and care centers, Tanner operates Tanner Medical Group, one of metro Atlanta's largest multi-specialty physician groups.

Learn more at tanner.org .

About Healthliant Ventures

Healthliant Ventures is dedicated to driving innovation, fostering strategic partnerships, and transforming the way healthcare is delivered. Committed to advancing the industry, Healthliant Ventures focuses on developing innovative technologies, fostering strategic partnerships and driving impactful change across the healthcare landscape.

Learn more at healthliant.com .

