SPS Expands Philips SpeechLive with Ambient Medical AI Documentation, Powered by Corti

VIENNA, Austria and COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Sept. 3, 2025 /CNW/ -- Speech Processing Solutions (SPS), the global leader behind Philips SpeechLive, today announced a strategic partnership with Corti, the specialized AI infrastructure company for healthcare, to introduce ambient clinical documentation directly into the SpeechLive platform.

This partnership integrates Corti's real-time medical reasoning engine into the SpeechLive AI Assistant - transforming the trusted dictation platform into a fully AI-powered documentation ecosystem. As the only platform that brings together dictation, speech recognition, ambient AI, workflow automation, and hardware integration under one roof, SpeechLive now gives clinicians access to traditional dictation, live transcription, and intelligent ambient note capture. This is all within one seamless interface designed to meet the accuracy, compliance, and speed demands of modern healthcare systems across Europe, North America, and beyond.

Dr. Thomas Brauner, CEO of SPS said of the partnership: "Philips SpeechLive has always set the gold standard in our industry. By adding Corti's API directly into our platform, we're giving our customers the latest capabilities without forcing them to learn new systems or abandon familiar workflows. Together, we are redefining how speech empowers healthcare professionals worldwide to free up time for what matters most - the patient."

Transforming voice into instant clinical insight

By combining SPS's trusted dictation platform with Corti's real-time medical AI, the SpeechLive AI Assistant delivers an intelligent workflow up to 35x faster than general-purpose built alternatives - engineered for the speed, precision and high stakes demands of clinical care.

Key benefits include:

Live AI Documentation : Automatically transcribe and structure clinical conversations as they happen.

: Automatically transcribe and structure clinical conversations as they happen. Decision Support : Surface relevant insights and context while documentation is underway.

: Surface relevant insights and context while documentation is underway. Built-In Compliance : Fully aligned with GDPR, HIPAA, and MDR - designed for the most regulated markets.

: Fully aligned with GDPR, HIPAA, and MDR - designed for the most regulated markets. Reduced Burnout: Reclaim hours each week by eliminating repetitive documentation tasks.

Purpose-Built AI for the Workflows That Matter Most

Corti is the first vertical AI infrastructure company purpose-built for healthcare. Its technology supports some of the most complex and safety-critical use cases across the care journey - from pre-visit intake and assessment to discharge planning and revenue cycle management.

Andreas Cleve, CEO and co-founder of Corti commented: "Corti is built for the realities of clinical care. Partnering with SPS allows us to bring specialized medical AI infrastructure into the workflows clinicians already rely on. Together, we are making healthcare-grade intelligence accessible on every device and in every setting - delivering safer, smarter, and more scalable care."

The integration combines Corti's healthcare-grade intelligence with SpeechLive's proven usability, offering clinicians a frictionless, intelligent workflow from voice capture to completion.

A timely solution for a pressured system

With healthcare systems worldwide grappling with rising volumes, documentation backlogs, and workforce burnout, this partnership delivers a timely, trusted solution. With this new addition to the SpeechLive AI Assistant, SPS and Corti are providing a new kind of voice-enabled workflow - one that goes beyond record information and actively supports clinical care.

SpeechLive is the only platform that brings together dictation, speech recognition, ambient AI, workflow automation, and hardware integration into one powerful solution. Together with Corti, this is redefining what's possible in medical speech technology, bringing real-time AI directly to the point of care, and turning every conversation into a catalyst for better outcomes.

Healthcare organizations can register for early access or contact SPS to explore pilot opportunities at www.speechlive.com or www.philips.com/dictation .

About SPS – Speech Processing Solutions

Speech Processing Solutions (SPS), the global leader in professional AI-powered dictation solutions, is active in 50+ countries, with over 4 million users and a worldwide network of 1,000+ partners. It develops and markets industry-leading dictation and transcription solutions, automated documentation workflows with speech recognition, as well as award-winning dictation devices, sold under the Philips brand. SPS's mission is to empower every user to be more productive by simplifying their work with smart, voice-based solutions. Headquartered in Vienna, Austria, SPS has regional offices in Australia, Canada, Belgium, France, Germany, the United Kingdom and the United States.

www.speechlive.com | www.philips.com/dictation

About Corti

Corti is a research and development company that specializes in state-of-the-art AI foundation models and infrastructure for healthcare. Corti's mission is to eliminate administrative hurdles in healthcare and life sciences and bring expert-level healthcare reasoning to every corner of the globe, driving down costs and improving the quality of care through deploying purpose-built AI models you can trust.

Corti's models integrate seamlessly into any healthcare application through Corti's SDKs and APIs, enabling vendors, providers, and payers to leverage safe, cutting-edge AI across extensive use cases in healthcare.

www.corti.ai

