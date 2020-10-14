TalkTalk Leverages Ribbon Analytics for Network Health Management

WESTFORD, Mass., Oct. 14, 2020 /CNW/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global provider of real time communications software and network solutions to service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure sectors, today announced that TalkTalk has selected Ribbon's Analytics solution for fast, efficient intelligence and response to real-time communications security and network quality incidents on its voice services network. TalkTalk is the UK's leading value for money connectivity provider and already partners with Ribbon on its voice services.

Based on the latest in cloud technology, Ribbon Analytics collects and analyzes data across the entire communications network and quickly delivers critical insights to assess and mitigate security threats. Ribbon Analytics provides comprehensive network views to help planning and engineering teams understand and analyze network trends and troubleshoot issues quickly and effectively, helping contain network operations expenditures while improving the customer experience.

"TalkTalk needed to access actionable, real-time information in order to effectively monitor, understand and address network behavior," said Tony Scarfo, Ribbon's Executive Vice President and General Manager, Cloud and Edge Business Unit. "Ribbon Analytics delivers that intelligence, leveraging our extensive in-network experience coupled with state-of-the-art Big Data technologies for unmatched efficiency and scale."

"The importance of our voice network to many of our customers and partners remains hugely significant," said Phil Haslam, Chief Networks Officer at TalkTalk "We're committed to providing security and quality across a service that can sometimes literally be a life saver, so monitoring and addressing network issues in real-time is paramount. Ribbon Analytics arms us with immediate, actionable intelligence enabling a comprehensive and proactive management of our network."

