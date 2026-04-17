Talks break off between Unifor and Fairmont Empress Hotel

VICTORIA, BC, April 17, 2026 /CNW/ - Contract negotiations between Unifor Local 4276 and the Fairmont Empress Hotel have broken off, with no further bargaining dates scheduled.

"Fairmont Empress workers set the standard in BC's hotel sector, and they deserve a contract that reflects that," said Unifor National President Lana Payne. "Our members are facing real pressure from the cost of living, and they've delivered a record strike vote. The company needs to respond with a fair offer."

The union and the employer were set to meet April 15 to 17, but talks collapsed after the company failed to move on key issues at the table.

Workers at the Fairmont Empress have historically led the way on wages in BC's hotel sector, setting a pattern that other employers follow. The local's 99 per cent strike vote is the highest in its history.

"Fairmont Empress workers built the wage standard in this province's hotel sector, and they expect their employer to meet it," said Unifor Western Regional Director Gavin McGarrigle. "The company needs to come back to the table with a serious offer that respects the people who keep this hotel running."

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 320,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

For media inquiries please contact Unifor Communications Representative Ian Boyko at [email protected] or 778-903-6549 (cell).