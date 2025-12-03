TALISMAN MOUNTAIN RESORT LANDS PURCHASED AND PRESERVED FOR PERMANENT CONSERVATION

Purchase is a crucial step forward for conservation, says Escarpment Corridor Alliance

KIMBERLEY, ON, Dec. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - The Escarpment Corridor Alliance (ECA) congratulates the Bruce Trail Conservancy (BTC) on its purchase of the former Talisman Mountain Resort lands in Ontario's iconic Beaver Valley. This strategic acquisition represents a significant victory for conservation, not only because it ensures these lands are protected indefinitely, but also because it shows what can happen when the community and organizations come together to preserve ecologically significant sites on the Escarpment.

The ECA is pleased to have played a significant role in this historic purchase by rallying community support, raising public awareness of the property's significance, commissioning land appraisals, ecological and land-use studies, and facilitating purchase discussions with the former landowners.

"This is a huge win for the preservation of nature in the beautiful Beaver Valley, which is renowned for its incredible biodiversity and viewscapes," says Jarvis Strong, Executive Director of the ECA. "This outcome is a best-case scenario, and we are extremely grateful to the Bruce Trail Conservancy for its leadership and generosity in finalizing this acquisition. This is a great example of what is possible when like-minded organizations come together collaboratively with a shared vision. Our donors and supporters should feel proud to be part of this amazing result. This is one of the ECA's most important achievements to date."

The now conserved land includes the Talisman escarpment brow near where the Bruce Trail currently runs, as well as the slope and the base of the former ski hill, including the former hotel, ski lodge, and restaurant.

"This is a significant conservation achievement for South Georgian Bay and Ontario," says Stephen Griggs, ECA Board Chair. "The ECA is very grateful to the Bruce Trail Conservancy for this incredible investment in nature for future generations, and we are proud of the role we have played in this conservation outcome. Our work has been about getting the land in the right hands for long-term preservation and community benefit – The Bruce Trail Conservancy is the ideal land holder for this important property."

The ECA has been working to protect the Talisman lands since 2021. ECA and its volunteers have invested thousands of hours and over $250,000 in direct Talisman-related work. Several years ago, ECA and Protecting Talisman Lands Association (PTLA) formally joined forces, with former PTLA Board member Jane Pyper transitioning onto the ECA Board, and several other PTLA members joining ECA's Talisman Committee, dedicating countless hours to preserving the land for the community and nature. Stephen Griggs, ECA Board Chair, has been the ECA lead on the Talisman project.

The ECA and its supporters will keep working to protect the natural heritage and character of Beaver Valley.

A Beaver Valley Community celebration and update event is scheduled from 12:00 to 2:00pm on Sunday, December 14, at the Kimberley Hall. To stay informed, please subscribe to the ECA Talisman Focus newsletter here .

More about the Escarpment Corridor Alliance

The ECA is a regional conservation charity and land trust focused on South Georgian Bay. Formed in 2021, the ECA envisions a connected and protected ecological corridor across the Niagara Escarpment of South Georgian Bay. The ECA seeks to balance people and nature by improving the connectivity between protected natural lands, and fostering nature connections for the community, health, economy, and agriculture. To support the ECA's ongoing efforts to preserve the lands surrounding the former Talisman Mountain Resort and the Beaver Valley, please consider a donation to the ECA .

Media Contacts: Jarvis Strong, Executive Director, Escarpment Corridor Alliance, [email protected] | 705.441.3346; Ali Schofield, Manager of Communications, Bruce Trail Conservancy, [email protected] | 905.529.6821 ext. 252