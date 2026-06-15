Take to the Pitch, Feel GAC's Power: Where Cars and Football Create the Perfect Synergy

GUANGZHOU, China, June 15, 2026 /CNW/ -- The world's most anticipated football spectacle is now in full swing. On the pitch, players sprint, turn and score with everything they have, constantly pushing the limits of athletic performance. This relentless competitive spirit perfectly mirrors the core of a great automobile. Riding the wave of this global celebration, Chinese automaker GAC has made a distinctive deep dive. We partner with top clubs including Australia's Sydney FC, Mexico's Toluca FC, Brazil's CR Flamengo and Colombia's Millonarios FC, bringing the pace of the game and a champion's mentality to every model, and creating a powerful resonance between football passion and product strength.

In terms of speed and power, the GAC EMPOW is powered by the Mega Wave 2.0TGDI engine, accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in just 6.95 seconds -- like a striker's lightning burst, bringing the excitement of the pitch to everyday driving. For precise control, the AION i60 comes standard with an electric power steering system, L2 driver assistance and full-speed adaptive cruise control, delivering effortless handling and midfield maestro-like command.

On range and reliability, the AION V features Magazine Battery 2.0 technology and a CLTC combined range of over 600 km, eliminating range anxiety. Its rigorously tested dependability ensures steady performance, just like a player running nonstop throughout the match.

For safety, the GAC S7 is equipped with 10 airbags and whole-vehicle torsional rigidity of 35,000 N•m/deg, mirroring a team's coordinated defense to provide 360° protection for all occupants. Meanwhile, the HYPTEC HT is equipped with Bosch's latest-generation Intelligent Integrated Brake System (IPB), inheriting the calm resilience of a core player under pressure to master complex road conditions and emergencies.

As the football festival reaches its climax, GAC invites you to share this passionate journey through automobiles. This summer of football, let the game reveal GAC's commitment to quality and unshakable confidence.

For further information about GAC, please visit: https://www.gacgroup.com/en or follow us on social.

SOURCE GAC

Katya Sun, [email protected]