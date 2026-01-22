Tailgate to Tulum. Trade Stadium Seats for Sunlit Shores. An Annual Tradition.

La Zebra Declares Tulum "Home of the Super Bowl" -- Celebrate Super Bowl Festivities on the Beach with Your Friends; a Four-Day Luxury Destination Experience Where Football, Beach Culture and Community Converge

TULUM, Mexico, Jan. 22, 2026 /CNW/ -- La Zebra Tulum invites travelers to reimagine Super Bowl weekend as an immersive, beachfront celebration this February 5th - 8th. Combining world-class hospitality, sun-drenched sand, ocean breezes, curator-driven programming and exclusive social activations, La Zebra transforms the weekend from a single game into a lively coastal moment where sport, design, cuisine and friendship meet.

To discover more about this unique Super Bowl weekend offering and to secure your participation, please visit our official website at www.lazebratulum.com/superbowl. Further details about the curated activities and accommodation options are available to help plan your getaway.

Weekend highlights include:

Signature arrival night: A sunlit welcome reception introducing the weekend vibe -- tropical cocktails, football-inspired canapés, interactive activations and prediction leagues that turn spectators into participants.

Daytime beach and pool activations: Curated daytime programming across La Zebra's beachfront and poolside settings, featuring live music, pop-up food stalls showcasing local flavors, and skill-based games and contests perfect for groups of friends.

Nevana by La Zebra Pool Party: An intimate community event at Nevana, La Zebra's design-forward private villa retreat, where guests, local creators and visiting athletes gather for an afternoon of music, art and playful social energy around the pool.

Special guests and storytelling: Select appearances by football personalities -- intimate Q&As, meet-and-greets and hands-on sessions that enhance the weekend with insider perspectives and fun memories.

Game Day on the beach: Super Bowl Sunday is staged on La Zebra's beachfront -- premium viewing areas set against Caribbean blues, a chef-curated buffet, signature tropical cocktails, ice-cold beers and attentive service. Celebrate the big game barefoot in the sand with friends as warm sun and ocean breezes frame every play.

Hospitality That Elevates a Sunny Celebration

Every detail of this Super Bowl weekend is designed to showcase Colibri's hallmark hospitality: locally sourced ingredients and elevated menus, comfortable and sun-ready rooms and suites, and service that anticipates celebration. Whether booking a private cabana, a beachfront table for friends, or a full villa at Nevana, cozy getaway at Mi Amor or Mezzanine, guests can shape a weekend that blends relaxation, sunshine and festivity at their preferred pace and privacy level.

Why This Beach Celebration Matters

This experience reframes the Super Bowl as a social, sun-drenched ritual rooted in place. It's for guests who value shared moments with friends, warm weather, relaxed luxury and memorable celebrations that extend beyond a single night. La Zebra positions Tulum as the definitive destination to enjoy the Super Bowl on the sand -- immersive, social, playful and unmistakably beachside.

"After over 20 years of delivering 'barefoot chic' luxury, Colibri Boutique Hotels is taking the Super Bowl to a whole new level with La Zebra's incredible programming, from interactive prediction leagues and lively pool parties at Nevana to special appearances by football personalities. We're creating a truly immersive and social celebration where friends and families can connect, compete, and make cherished memories under the warm Mexican sun," says Paul Cohen, CEO of Colibri Boutique Hotels.

Packages and Bookings

Limited packages and room blocks are available and expected to sell quickly. Packages may include curated welcome amenities, priority access to events, private cabana and viewing upgrades, and VIP opportunities with special guests.

Reserve Now

For group and VIP inquiries or multi-property stays across Colibri La Zebra properties: [email protected]

Phone: USA +1 303-952-0595 | MX +52 984-115-4728

About Colibri Boutique Hotels:

Celebrating over 20 years of family ownership and operation, Colibri Boutique Hotels delivers "barefoot chic" luxury along the Caribbean's pristine shores. Each property is a member of Small Luxury Hotels of the World (SLH) and offers unique style, genuine service, and seasonal cuisine against stunning oceanfront views, creating unforgettable experiences for discerning guests.

Lizbeth Balderas, [email protected]