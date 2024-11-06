TAILG Unveils New Product S96MAX at EICMA, with High-Efficiency Integrated Motor and Fast Charging Technology

MILAN, Nov. 6, 2024 /CNW/ -- As the world's leading electric two-wheeler brand, TAILG launched its flagship new product S96MAX at the International Motorcycle and Accessories Exhibition (EICMA) on November 6. TAILG also showcased its new integrated motor and fast-charging technology, marking a significant breakthrough in the performance and range of electric two-wheelers.

Two Cutting-Edge Technologies Create a Buzz

TAILG grandly launches the new electric motorcycle S96MAX at the EICMA! The Star Ring Magnetic Motor--the industry's first three-in-one motor, with a maximum speed of 120KM/h and an efficiency of up to 95%. The Nebula Fast Charging System--72V28Ah*3 high-rate battery, charging 0-80% in 10 minutes.Technological TAILG powers mobility and allows you to enjoy the passion! TAILG S96MAX makes its global debut at EICMA 2024! The Star Ring Magnetic Motor and the Nebula Fast Charging System are powering low-carbon mobility. TAILG Unveils the S96MAX at EICMA 2024 – Featuring the Industry-First Star Ring Magnetic Motor and Nebula Fast Charging System

In recent years, the global trend towards low-carbon travel and growing environmental awareness have driven rapid growth in the electric two-wheeler industry.

On November 6, TAILG invited Luca Talotta, a prominent figure in green mobility, as the product experience officer to unveil the S96MAX globally and introduce its new integrated motor and fast-charging technology.

The S96MAX is equipped with the industry's first three-in-one integrated motor, the Star Ring Magnetic Motor. It features an axial flux motor structure that integrates the motor, transmission, and electronic control system. With an efficiency of up to 95%, it accelerates from 0 to 50 km/h in just 3.5 seconds and reaches a top speed of 120 km/h.

Comprehensive data indicates that the S96MAX achieves a peak power of 15000W. Overall range has increased by 13.5%, energy recovery efficiency by 108%, and motor size and weight have been reduced by 50%.

Another highlight of S96MAX is the Nebula Fast Charging System, the industry's first low-voltage, high-current, high-rate charging solution. TAILG's custom fast-charging pile can charge up to 80% in just 10 minutes, with a charging power of up to 20 kW.

It significantly improves charging efficiency and reduces costs, and can be expanded to more electric two-wheeled models in the future. In just the time it takes to have a cup of coffee, the S96MAX is ready to hit the road again.

In addition, the S96MAX is equipped with various intelligent features, including a TFT smart dashboard with multi-screen interaction, 55W wireless charging, and 1080P front and rear HD cameras. This offers a new option for users who pursue high-quality mobility.

EICMA Accelerates TAILG's Overseas Expansion

At the exhibition, TAILG showcased 12 different models, attracting global clients for collaboration. The urban commuting and high-speed electric motorcycles with EEC certification saw strong interest for partnerships, while the off-road series Y1, Y3, and Y5 attracted much attention.

From product exports to brand expansion abroad, TAILG strategically set the goal of "recreat another TAILG overseas" in 2023. From launching the TLG brand to establishing factories abroad and participating in major global industry exhibitions, TAILG has taken significant steps toward brand globalization.

With the commissioning of Vietnam Smart Manufacturing Base and the opening of Indonesia Operations Center, TAILG has established ten smart manufacturing bases globally, with an annual production capacity exceeding 15 million units. TAILG operates seven marketing centers worldwide, exporting products to over 90 countries and regions, and leading the two-wheeler industry in quality exports.

Regarding technological innovation, TAILG has rapidly built core technology and product competitiveness with industry-leading R&D centers such as the Global E-Mobility Programme Research Institute. It has launched achievements such as sodium electric vehicles, hydrogen-powered electric vehicles, driverless technology, fast charging and battery swapping technologies.

At the exhibition, the renowned American motorcycle brand ZERO unveiled the model Neutrino, jointly developed with TAILG. TAILG is committed to leading the industry's high-quality development through technological innovation.

As a global pioneer of long-range electric vehicles and a partner of the United Nations in electric mobility, TAILG will continue to develop new energy solutions that lead the way in global low-carbon mobility.

SOURCE TAILG

Hong Luo, [email protected]