Laser Armor KING Steals the Spotlight as TAILG Shines at the 138th Canton Fair

GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 16, 2025 /CNW/ -- The 138th Canton Fair officially opened, gathering over 32,000 exhibitors from around the world. As a global trailblazer in long-range electric two-wheel vehicles, TAILG once again made a powerful appearance, showcasing its innovation, design, and global reach.

TAILG showcases its full lineup at the 138th Canton Fair. TAILG’s new Laser Armor KING debuts with bold design and powerful performance.

Participating in the Canton Fair since 2010, TAILG has become a key force representing Chinese manufacturing on the global stage. This year, the brand presented 23 models across all categories -- from high-speed electric motorcycles and household scooters to E-bikes and tricycles -- fully demonstrating its comprehensive new energy mobility solutions.

The spotlight fell on the Laser Armor KING, the latest masterpiece in TAILG's mecha-inspired series. With its sharp aesthetics, dual-lamp design, and a 2000W motor delivering 65 km/h top speed and 80 km range, the model captivated visitors and continued the hot legacy of the Laser Armor line.

At the booth, AI robots offered interactive product introductions, while immersive "riding culture" installations allowed visitors to feel the energy and joy of mobility. Business representatives from multiple countries stopped to experience, discuss, and explore cooperation, highlighting TAILG's expanding international influence and growing dealer network.

Driven by innovation, TAILG leads the long-range sector with over 2,000 patents and its self-developed V6 flat-wire hub motor, featuring higher efficiency, greater stability, and longer range. The brand's Low-Carbon Research Institute also drives sustainable mobility, integrating eco-friendly technologies into product design and manufacturing.

TAILG operates seven global marketing centers and ten manufacturing bases, with an annual capacity of over 15 million units. With products sold in more than 90 countries and serving over 45 million users, TAILG has built global trust through consistent quality and technological excellence.

Together, Go Further -- not just a slogan, but a commitment to drive greener, smarter, and farther. TAILG continues to advance electric mobility worldwide, empowering more riders to explore a cleaner and more connected future.

SOURCE TAILG

Fei Zhou, [email protected]