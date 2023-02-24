Taiga (TBL) Q4 results were marginally reduced due to lower commodity prices

Taiga Building Products Ltd.

Feb 24, 2023

BURNABY, BC, Feb. 24, 2023 /CNW/ - Taiga Building Products Ltd. ("Taiga" or the "Company") today reported its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2022 Earnings Results       

The Company's consolidated net sales for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 were $400.8 million compared to $412.5 million over the same quarter last year. The decrease in sales by $11.6 million was largely due to lower selling prices on commodity products in the quarter ended December 31, 2022.

Gross margin for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 decreased to $49.4 million from $54.3 million over the same quarter last year.  

Net earnings for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 were $9.7 million compared to net earnings of $10.3 million over the same quarter last year.

EBITDA for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 was $17.2 million compared to an EBITDA of $17.4 million for the same quarter last year.

Year Ended December 31, 2022 Earnings Results

Sales for the year ended December 31, 2022 were $2,192.7 million compared to $2,219.7 million in the prior year. The decrease in sales by $27.0 million or 1% was largely due to lower selling prices for commodity products. 

Gross margin dollars for the year ended December 31, 2022 decreased to $291.2 million from $300.2 million over the same period last year. 

Net earnings for the year ended December 31, 2022 were $88.6 million compared to $92.7 million in the prior year.

EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2022 was $139.3 million compared to $145.2 million in the prior year.

Consolidated Statement of Earnings
For the Three Months Ended

          December 31,

(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except for per share amounts)

2022

2021

Sales

$400,813

$412,461

Gross margin

49,431

54,285

Distribution expense

7,933

6,861

Selling and administration expense

27,210

32,789

Finance expense

1,055

1,724

Subordinated debt interest expense

113

219

Other expenses (income)

20

(17)

Earnings before income taxes

13,100

12,709

Income tax expense

3,387

2,427

Net earnings

$9,713

$10,282

Net earnings per share(1)

$0.09

$0.10

EBITDA(2)

17,221

17,425


The following is the reconciliation of net earnings to EBITDA:

 December 31,

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

2022

2021

Net earnings


9,713

10,282

Income tax expense


3,387

2,427

Finance and subordinated debt interest expense


1,168

1,943

Amortization

2,953

2,773

EBITDA

17,221

17,425

 Consolidated Statement of Earnings
For the Year Ended

          December 31,

(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except for per share amounts)

2022

2021

Sales

$2,192,705

$2,219,674

Gross margin

291,153

300,192

Distribution expense

29,941

27,569

Selling and administration expense

133,522

138,282

Finance expense

6,553

7,519

Subordinated debt interest expense

769

875

Other expenses (income)

(140)

285

Earnings before income taxes

120,508

125,662

Income tax expense

31,880

32,976

Net earnings

$88,628

$92,686

Net earnings per share(1)

$0.82

$0.85

EBITDA(2)

139,299

145,181


The following is the reconciliation of net earnings to EBITDA:

 December 31,

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

2022

2021

Net earnings


88,628

92,686

Income tax expense


31,880

32,976

Finance and subordinated debt interest expense


7,322

8,394

Amortization

11,469

11,125

EBITDA

139,299

145,181






Notes:

(1)  Earnings per share is calculated using the weighted average number of shares.

(2)  Reference is made above to EBITDA, which represents earnings before interest, taxes, and amortization. As there is no generally accepted method of calculating EBITDA, the measure as calculated by Taiga might not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other issuers. EBITDA is presented as management believes it is a useful indicator of a company's ability to meet debt service and capital expenditure requirements and because management interprets trends in EBITDA as an indicator of relative operating performance. EBITDA should not be considered by an investor as an alternative to net income or cash flows as determined in accordance with IFRS. For the disclosure of the manner in which EBITDA is calculated and reconciliation to net earnings refer to the "EBITDA" section of the Company's management's discussion and analysis which will be available shortly on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.


The foregoing selected financial information is qualified in its entirety by and should be read in conjunction with, our audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022 and accompanying notes and management's discussion and analysis which will be available shortly on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For further information: For further information regarding Taiga, please contact: Mark Schneidereit-Hsu, CFO and VP, Finance & Administration, Tel: 604.438.1471, Email: [email protected]

