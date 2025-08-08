TAIGA'S (TBL) SECOND QUARTER RESULTS MARGINALLY BETTER

BURNABY, BC, Aug. 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Taiga Building Products Ltd. ("Taiga" or the "Company") today reported its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024.

Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2025 Earnings Results

The Company's sales for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 were $441.0 million compared to $427.8 million over the same period last year. The increase in sales by $13.1 million or 3% was largely due to a higher average pricing as well as product mix over the quarter.

Gross margin for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 increased to $49.2 million from $44.5 million over the same period last year. The percentage of gross margin was 11.2% for the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared to 10.4% over the same period last year. The increase in gross margin dollars was primarily driven by the increased net sales.

Net earnings for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 increased to $15.1 million from $13.9 million over the same period last year primarily due to increased gross margin dollars.

EBITDA for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 was $23.5 million compared to $22.7 million for the same period last year. EBITDA increased primarily due to higher margin dollars earned during the quarter.

Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 Earnings Results

The Company's consolidated net sales for the six months ended June 30, 2025 were $840.9 million compared to $821.5 million over the same period last year. The increase in sales by $19.5 million or 2% was largely due to a higher average pricing as well as product mix.

Gross margin for the six months ended June 30, 2025 increased to $86.7 million from $86.5 million over the same period last year.

Net earnings for the six months ended June 30, 2025 decreased to $24.9 million from $26.7 million over the same period last year primarily due to increased selling and administrative expenses.

EBITDA for the six months ended June 30, 2025 was $40.3 million compared to $42.5 million for the same period last year.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings

For the Three Months Ended



June 30, (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except for per share amounts) 2025 2024 Sales 440,971 427,824 Gross margin 49,232 44,466 Distribution expense 7,755 8,461 Selling and administration expense 21,419 16,784 Finance expense 751 857 Other income (175) (36) Earnings before income taxes 19,482 18,400 Income tax expense 4,408 4,467 Net earnings 15,074 13,933 Net earnings per share(1) 0.14 0.13 EBITDA(2) 23,540 22,704

The following is the reconciliation of net earnings to EBITDA:





June 30, (in thousands of Canadian dollars)

2025 2024 Net earnings

15,073 13,933 Income tax expense

4,408 4,467 Finance and subordinated debt interest expense

750 857 Amortization

3,309 3,447 EBITDA

23,540 22,704

For the Six Months Ended



June 30, (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except for per share amounts) 2025 2024 Sales 840,908 821,454 Gross margin 86,719 86,465 Distribution expense 16,197 16,454 Selling and administration expense 37,048 34,014 Finance expense 965 199 Other income (205) (74) Earnings before income taxes 32,714 35,872 Income tax expense 7,818 9,178 Net earnings 24,896 26,694 Net earnings per share(1) 0.23 0.25 EBITDA(2) 40,271 42,542

The following is the reconciliation of net earnings to EBITDA:





June 30, (in thousands of Canadian dollars)

2025 2024 Net earnings

24,895 26,694 Income tax expense

7,818 9,178 Finance and subordinated debt interest expense

965 199 Amortization

6,593 6,471 EBITDA

40,271 42,542

Notes: (1) Earnings per share is calculated using the weighted average number of shares. (2) Reference is made above to EBITDA, which represents earnings before interest, taxes, and amortization. As there is no generally accepted method of calculating EBITDA, the measure as calculated by Taiga might not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other issuers. EBITDA is presented as management believes it is a useful indicator of a company's ability to meet debt service and capital expenditure requirements and because management interprets trends in EBITDA as an indicator of relative operating performance. EBITDA should not be considered by an investor as an alternative to net income or cash flows as determined in accordance with IFRS. For the disclosure of the manner in which EBITDA is calculated and reconciliation to net earnings refer to the "EBITDA" section of the Company's management's discussion and analysis which will be available shortly on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The foregoing selected financial information is qualified in its entirety by and should be read in conjunction with our unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, and accompanying notes and management's discussion and analysis which will be available shortly on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

SOURCE Taiga Building Products Ltd.

For further information regarding Taiga, please contact: Mark Schneidereit-Hsu, CFO and VP, Finance & Administration, Tel: 604.438.1471, Email: [email protected]