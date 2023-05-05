Taiga (TBL) Q1 results impacted by lower commodity prices

BURNABY, BC, May 5, 2023 /CNW/ - Taiga Building Products Ltd. ("Taiga" or the "Company") today reported its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022.

First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023 Earnings Results

The Company's consolidated net sales for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 were $408.5 million compared to $612.7 million over the same period last year. The decrease in sales by $204.2 million or 33% was largely due to decreased selling prices for commodity products.

Gross margin for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 decreased to $47.1 million from $108.9 million over the same period last year. The decrease in gross margin was primarily due to lower commodity prices during the quarter.

Net earnings for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 decreased to $13.5 million from $39.5 million over the same period last year primarily due to decreased gross margin.

EBITDA for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 was $22.5 million compared to $58.6 million for the same period last year.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings

For the Three Months Ended

March 31,

(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except for per share amounts)

2023

2022

Sales

408,492

612,704

Gross margin

47,113

108,864

Distribution expense

8,024

7,331

Selling and administration expense

19,640

45,810

Finance expense

1,117

1,871

Subordinated debt interest expense

-

219

Other income

7

(53)

Earnings before income taxes

18,325

53,686

Income tax expense

4,809

14,186

Net earnings

13,516

39,500

Net earnings per share(1)

0.12

0.37

EBITDA(2)

22,521

58,528

The following is the reconciliation of net earnings to EBITDA:

March 31,

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

2023

2022

Net earnings


13,516

39,500

Income tax expense


4,809

14,186

Finance and subordinated debt interest expense


1,117

2,090

Amortization

3,079

2,752

EBITDA

22,521

58,528

Notes:

(1)

Earnings per share is calculated using the weighted average number of shares.

(2)

Reference is made above to EBITDA, which represents earnings before interest, taxes, and amortization. As there is no generally accepted method of calculating EBITDA, the measure as calculated by Taiga might not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other issuers. EBITDA is presented as management believes it is a useful indicator of a company's ability to meet debt service and capital expenditure requirements and because management interprets trends in EBITDA as an indicator of relative operating performance. EBITDA should not be considered by an investor as an alternative to net income or cash flows as determined in accordance with IFRS. For the disclosure of the manner in which EBITDA is calculated and reconciliation to net earnings refer to the "EBITDA" section of the Company's management's discussion and analysis which will be available shortly on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.


The foregoing selected financial information is qualified in its entirety by and should be read in conjunction with, our unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and accompanying notes and management's discussion and analysis which will be available shortly on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

