Taiga (TBL) Announces Special Dividend Payment on Common Shares

BURNABY, BC, Feb. 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Taiga Building Products Ltd. ("Taiga" or the "Company") announced today a special dividend of 27.64 cents CDN per common share of the Company to be paid on March 19, 2021 to holders of record of common shares on March 5, 2021.

The board of directors of the Company approved this special, one-time dividend in light of the Company's strong results in fiscal year 2020. The Board does not expect dividends to be a recurring event and no new dividend policy has been adopted.

For further information: regarding Taiga, please contact: Mark Schneidereit-Hsu, CFO and VP, Finance & Administration, Tel: 604.438.1471, Email: [email protected]

