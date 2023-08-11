Taiga (TBL) announces second quarter results impacted by low commodity prices

BURNABY, BC, Aug. 11, 2023 /CNW/ - Taiga Building Products Ltd. ("Taiga" or the "Company") today reported its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023.

Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2023 Earnings Results

Sales for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 were $446.9 million compared to $646.1 million over the same period last year. The decrease in sales by $199.2 million or 31% was largely due to decreased selling prices for commodity products.

Gross margin for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 decreased to $52.4 million from $69.0 million over the same period last year. Gross margin percentage was 11.7% for the three months ended June 30, 2023 compared to 10.7% in the same period last year. The decrease in gross margin dollars was primarily due to falling commodity prices during the quarter.

Net earnings for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 decreased to $17.0 million from $20.8 million over the same period last year primarily due to decreased gross margin dollars.

EBITDA for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 was $28.0 million compared to $33.7 million for the same period last year. EBITDA decreased primarily due to lower margin dollars earned during the quarter.

Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 Earnings Results

Sales for the six months ended June 30, 2023 were $855.4 million compared to $1,258.8 million over the same period last year. The decrease in sales by $403.4 million or 32% was largely due to the Company experiencing lower selling prices for its commodity products.

Gross margin for the six months ended June 30, 2023 decreased to $99.5 million from $177.9 million over the same period last year. Gross margin percentage was 11.6% for the six months ended June 30, 2023 compared to 14.1% in the same period last year. These decreases were primarily due to falling commodity prices during the period.

Net earnings for the six months ended June 30, 2023 were $30.5 million compared to $60.3 million for the same period last year primarily due to decreased gross margin.

EBITDA for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was $50.5 million compared to $92.3 million for the same period last year. EBITDA decreased primarily due to lower margin dollars earned during the period.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings

For the Three Months Ended

June 30, (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except for per share amounts) 2023 2022 Sales 446,902 646,122 Gross margin 52,431 69,012 Distribution expense 7,859 7,345 Selling and administration expense 19,558 30,844 Finance expense 1,512 2,133 Subordinated debt interest expense - 219 Other (income) expense (40) (96) Earnings before income taxes 23,542 28,567 Income tax expense 6,551 7,773 Net earnings 16,991 20,794 Net earnings per share(1) 0.16 0.19 EBITDA(2) 27,983 33,747

The following is the reconciliation of net earnings to EBITDA:

June 30, (in thousands of Canadian dollars)

2023 2022 Net earnings

16,991 20,794 Income tax expense

6,551 7,773 Finance and subordinated debt interest expense

1,512 2,352 Amortization

2,929 2,828 EBITDA

27,983 33,747

For the Six Months Ended

June 30, (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except for per share amounts) 2023 2022 Sales 855,394 1,258,826 Gross margin 99,544 177,876 Distribution expense 15,883 14,636 Selling and administration expense 39,198 76,654 Finance expense 2,629 4,004 Subordinated debt interest expense - 438 Other income (33) (149) Earnings before income taxes 41,867 82,293 Income tax expense 11,360 21,959 Net earnings 30,507 60,334 Net earnings per share(1) 0.28 0.56 EBITDA(2) 50,504 92,315

The following is the reconciliation of net earnings to EBITDA:

June 30, (in thousands of Canadian dollars)

2023 2022 Net earnings

30,507 60,334 Income tax expense

11,360 21,959 Finance and subordinated debt interest expense

2,629 4,442 Amortization

6,008 5,580 EBITDA

50,504 92,315

Notes: (1) Earnings per share is calculated using the weighted average number of shares. (2) Reference is made above to EBITDA, which represents earnings before interest, taxes, and amortization. As there is no generally accepted method of calculating EBITDA, the measure as calculated by Taiga might not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other issuers. EBITDA is presented as management believes it is a useful indicator of a company's ability to meet debt service and capital expenditure requirements and because management interprets trends in EBITDA as an indicator of relative operating performance. EBITDA should not be considered by an investor as an alternative to net income or cash flows as determined in accordance with IFRS. For the disclosure of the manner in which EBITDA is calculated and reconciliation to net earnings refer to the "EBITDA" section of the Company's management's discussion and analysis which will be available shortly on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The foregoing selected financial information is qualified in its entirety by and should be read in conjunction with, our unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and accompanying notes and management's discussion and analysis which will be available shortly on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

