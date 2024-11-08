TAIGA'S (TBL) THIRD QUARTER RESULTS IMPACTED BY LOWER VOLUME SALES OF COMMODITY PRODUCTS

BURNABY, BC, Nov. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - Taiga Building Products Ltd. ("Taiga" or the "Company") today reported its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024.

Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2024 Earnings Results

Sales for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 were $423.9 million compared to $456.6 million over the same period last year. Sales decreased by $32.7 million or 7% mainly due to a reduction in commodity products sold.

Gross margin for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 decreased to $45.5 million from $56.4 million over the same period last year. Gross margin percentage was 10.7% for the three months ended September 30, 2024 compared to 12.4% over the same period last year. The decrease in gross margin dollars was mainly due to a reduction in commodity products sold.

Net earnings for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 decreased to $14.3 million from $21.4 million over the same period last year primarily due to decreased gross margin dollars.

EBITDA for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 was $21.5 million compared to $27.6 million for the same period last year. EBITDA decreased primarily due to lower margin dollars earned during the quarter.

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 Earnings Results

Sales for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 were $1,245.3 million compared to $1,312.0 million over the same period last year. Sales decreased by $66.7 million or 5% mainly due to a reduction in commodity products sold.

Gross margin for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 decreased to $132.0 million from $155.9 million over the same period last year. Gross margin percentage was 10.6% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 compared to 11.9% over the same period last year. The decrease in gross margin dollars was mainly due to a reduction in commodity products sold.

Net earnings for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 were $41.0 million compared to $51.9 million for the same period last year primarily due to a decreased gross margin.

EBITDA for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 was $64.0 million compared to $78.1 million for the same period last year. EBITDA decreased primarily due to lower margin dollars earned during the period.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings

For the Three Months Ended



September 30, (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except for per share amounts) 2024 2023 Sales 423,886 456,615 Gross margin 45,544 56,403 Distribution expense 8,151 8,135 Selling and administration expense 19,169 23,447 Finance expense 3 98 Other (income) expense (109) 263 Earnings before income taxes 18,330 24,460 Income tax expense 3,999 3,056 Net earnings 14,331 21,404 Net earnings per share(1) 0.13 0.20 EBITDA(2) 21,497 27,617

The following is the reconciliation of net earnings to EBITDA:





September 30, (in thousands of Canadian dollars)

2024 2023 Net earnings

14,331 21,404 Income tax expense

3,999 3,056 Finance and subordinated debt interest expense

3 98 Amortization

3,164 3,059 EBITDA

21,497 27,617

For the Nine Months Ended



September 30, (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except for per share amounts) 2024 2023 Sales 1,245,340 1,312,009 Gross margin 132,009 155,947 Distribution expense 24,605 24,018 Selling and administration expense 53,183 62,645 Finance expense 202 2,727 Other income (183) 230 Earnings before income taxes 54,202 66,327 Income tax expense 13,177 14,416 Net earnings 41,025 51,911 Net earnings per share(1) 0.38 0.48 EBITDA(2) 64,037 78,121

The following is the reconciliation of net earnings to EBITDA:





September 30, (in thousands of Canadian dollars)

2024 2023 Net earnings

41,025 51,911 Income tax expense

13,177 14,416 Finance and subordinated debt interest expense

202 2,727 Amortization

9,634 9,067 EBITDA

64,037 78,121

Notes: (1) Earnings per share is calculated using the weighted average number of shares. (2) Reference is made above to EBITDA, which represents earnings before interest, taxes, and amortization. As there is no generally accepted method of calculating EBITDA, the measure as calculated by Taiga might not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other issuers. EBITDA is presented as management believes it is a useful indicator of a company's ability to meet debt service and capital expenditure requirements and because management interprets trends in EBITDA as an indicator of relative operating performance. EBITDA should not be considered by an investor as an alternative to net income or cash flows as determined in accordance with IFRS. For the disclosure of the manner in which EBITDA is calculated and reconciliation to net earnings refer to the "EBITDA" section of the Company's management's discussion and analysis which will be available shortly on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The foregoing selected financial information is qualified in its entirety by and should be read in conjunction with, our unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and accompanying notes and management's discussion and analysis which will be available shortly on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

