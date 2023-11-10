Taiga's (TBL) third quarter results impacted by low commodity prices

BURNABY, BC, Nov. 10, 2023 /CNW/ - Taiga Building Products Ltd. ("Taiga" or the "Company") today reported its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2023 Earnings Results

Sales for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 were $456.6 million compared to $533.1 million over the same period last year. The decrease in sales by $76.5 million or 14% was largely due to decreased selling prices for commodity products.

Gross margin for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 decreased to $56.4 million from $63.8 million over the same period last year. The decrease in gross margin was primarily due to lower commodity prices during the quarter.

Net earnings for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 increased to $21.4 million compared to $18.6 million over the same period last year. The increase in net earnings was due to income tax recoveries from the prior year.

EBITDA for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 was $27.6 million compared to $29.8 million for the same period last year. EBITDA decreased primarily due to lower margins earned during the quarter.

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 Earnings Results

Sales for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 were $1,312.0 million compared to $1,791.9 million over the same period last year. The decrease in sales was largely due the Company experiencing lower selling prices for its commodity products.

Gross margin for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 decreased to $155.9 million from $241.7 million over the same period last year. The decrease in gross margin was primarily due to lower commodity prices during the period.

Net earnings for the nine month period ended September 30, 2023 were $51.9 million compared to $78.9 million for the same period last year. The decrease in net earnings was primarily due to decreased gross margins during the period.

EBITDA for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 was $78.1 million compared to $122.1 million for the same period last year. EBITDA decreased primarily due to lower margins earned during the period.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings

For the Three Months Ended



September 30, (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except for per share amounts) 2023 2022 Sales 456,615 533,066 Gross margin 56,403 63,846 Distribution expense 8,135 7,333 Selling and administration expense 23,447 29,658 Finance expense 98 1,494 Subordinated debt interest expense - 218 Other expense (income) 263 (11) Earnings (loss) before income taxes 24,460 25,154 Income tax expense (recovery) 3,056 6,534 Net earnings (loss) 21,404 18,620 Net earnings (loss) per share(1) 0.20 0.17 EBITDA(2) 27,617 29,764

The following is the reconciliation of net earnings to EBITDA:

September 30, (in thousands of Canadian dollars)

2023 2022 Net earnings (loss)

21,404 18,620 Income tax expense (recovery)

3,056 6,534 Finance and subordinated debt interest expense

98 1,712 Amortization

3,059 2,898 EBITDA

27,617 29,764

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings

For the Nine Months Ended



September 30, (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except for per share amounts) 2023 2022 Sales 1,312,009 1,791,892 Gross margin 155,947 241,722 Distribution expense 24,018 22,008 Selling and administration expense 62,645 106,312 Finance expense 2,727 5,498 Subordinated debt interest expense - 656 Other expense (income) 230 (160) Earnings before income taxes 66,327 107,408 Income tax expense 14,416 28,493 Net earnings 51,911 78,915 Net earnings per share(1) 0.48 0.73 EBITDA(2) 78,121 122,079

The following is the reconciliation of net earnings to EBITDA:

September 30, (in thousands of Canadian dollars)

2023 2022 Net earnings

51,911 78,915 Income tax expense

14,416 28,493 Finance and subordinated debt interest expense

2,727 6,154 Amortization

9,067 8,517 EBITDA

78,121 122,079

Notes: (1) Earnings per share is calculated using the weighted average number of shares. (2) Reference is made above to EBITDA, which represents earnings before interest, taxes, and amortization. As there is no generally accepted method of calculating EBITDA, the measure as calculated by Taiga might not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other issuers. EBITDA is presented as management believes it is a useful indicator of a company's ability to meet debt service and capital expenditure requirements and because management interprets trends in EBITDA as an indicator of relative operating performance. EBITDA should not be considered by an investor as an alternative to net income or cash flows as determined in accordance with IFRS. For the disclosure of the manner in which EBITDA is calculated and reconciliation to net earnings refer to the "EBITDA" section of the Company's management's discussion and analysis which will be available shortly on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The foregoing selected financial information is qualified in its entirety by and should be read in conjunction with, our unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and accompanying notes and management's discussion and analysis which will be available shortly on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

SOURCE Taiga Building Products Ltd.

For further information: Mark Schneidereit-Hsu, CFO and VP, Finance & Administration, Tel: 604.438.1471, Email: [email protected]