Taiga's (TBL) third quarter results impacted by low commodity prices

BURNABY, BC, Nov. 10, 2023 /CNW/ - Taiga Building Products Ltd. ("Taiga" or the "Company") today reported its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2023 Earnings Results

Sales for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 were $456.6 million compared to $533.1 million over the same period last year. The decrease in sales by $76.5 million or 14% was largely due to decreased selling prices for commodity products.

Gross margin for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 decreased to $56.4 million from $63.8 million over the same period last year. The decrease in gross margin was primarily due to lower commodity prices during the quarter.

Net earnings for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 increased to $21.4 million compared to $18.6 million over the same period last year. The increase in net earnings was due to income tax recoveries from the prior year.

EBITDA for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 was $27.6 million compared to $29.8 million for the same period last year. EBITDA decreased primarily due to lower margins earned during the quarter.

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 Earnings Results

Sales for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 were $1,312.0 million compared to $1,791.9 million over the same period last year. The decrease in sales was largely due the Company experiencing lower selling prices for its commodity products.

Gross margin for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 decreased to $155.9 million from $241.7 million over the same period last year. The decrease in gross margin was primarily due to lower commodity prices during the period.

Net earnings for the nine month period ended September 30, 2023 were $51.9 million compared to $78.9 million for the same period last year. The decrease in net earnings was primarily due to decreased gross margins during the period.

EBITDA for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 was $78.1 million compared to $122.1 million for the same period last year. EBITDA decreased primarily due to lower margins earned during the period.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings

For the Three Months Ended

September 30,

(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except for per share amounts)

2023

2022

Sales

456,615

533,066

Gross margin

56,403

63,846

Distribution expense

8,135

7,333

Selling and administration expense

23,447

29,658

Finance expense

98

1,494

Subordinated debt interest expense

-

218

Other expense (income)

263

(11)

Earnings (loss) before income taxes

24,460

25,154

Income tax expense (recovery)

3,056

6,534

Net earnings (loss)

21,404

18,620

Net earnings (loss) per share(1)

0.20

0.17

EBITDA(2)

27,617

29,764

The following is the reconciliation of net earnings to EBITDA:

 September 30,

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

2023

2022

Net earnings (loss)

21,404

18,620

Income tax expense (recovery)

3,056

6,534

Finance and subordinated debt interest expense


98

1,712

Amortization

3,059

2,898

EBITDA

27,617

29,764

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings

For the Nine Months Ended

September 30,

(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except for per share amounts)

2023

2022

Sales

1,312,009

1,791,892

Gross margin

155,947

241,722

Distribution expense

24,018

22,008

Selling and administration expense

62,645

106,312

Finance expense

2,727

5,498

Subordinated debt interest expense

-

656

Other expense (income)

230

(160)

Earnings before income taxes

66,327

107,408

Income tax expense

14,416

28,493

Net earnings

51,911

78,915

Net earnings per share(1)

0.48

0.73

EBITDA(2)

78,121

122,079

The following is the reconciliation of net earnings to EBITDA: 

September 30,

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

2023

2022

Net earnings


51,911

78,915

Income tax expense


14,416

28,493

Finance and subordinated debt interest expense


2,727

6,154

Amortization

9,067

8,517

EBITDA

78,121

122,079

Notes:

(1)  Earnings per share is calculated using the weighted average number of shares.

(2)  Reference is made above to EBITDA, which represents earnings before interest, taxes, and amortization. As there is no generally accepted method of calculating EBITDA, the measure as calculated by Taiga might not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other issuers. EBITDA is presented as management believes it is a useful indicator of a company's ability to meet debt service and capital expenditure requirements and because management interprets trends in EBITDA as an indicator of relative operating performance. EBITDA should not be considered by an investor as an alternative to net income or cash flows as determined in accordance with IFRS. For the disclosure of the manner in which EBITDA is calculated and reconciliation to net earnings refer to the "EBITDA" section of the Company's management's discussion and analysis which will be available shortly on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The foregoing selected financial information is qualified in its entirety by and should be read in conjunction with, our unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and accompanying notes and management's discussion and analysis which will be available shortly on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

