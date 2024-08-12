TAIGA'S (TBL) SECOND QUARTER RESULTS IMPACTED BY LOWER VOLUME SALES

BURNABY, BC, Aug. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Taiga Building Products Ltd. ("Taiga" or the "Company") today reported its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024.

Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2024 Earnings Results

Sales for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 were $427.8 million compared to $446.9 million over the same period last year. The decrease in sales by $19.1 million or 4% was largely due to selling lower quantities of commodity products.

Gross margin for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 decreased to $44.5 million from $52.4 million over the same period last year. Gross margin percentage was 10.4% for the three months ended June 30, 2024 compared to 11.7% over the same period last year. The decrease in gross margin dollars was primarily due to selling lower quantities of commodity products during the quarter combined with fluctuating commodity prices.

Net earnings for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 decreased to $13.9 million from $17.0 million over the same period last year primarily due to decreased gross margin dollars.

EBITDA for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 was $22.7 million compared to $28.0 million for the same period last year. EBITDA decreased primarily due to lower margin dollars earned during the quarter.

Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 Earnings Results

Sales for the six months ended June 30, 2024 were $821.5 million compared to $855.4 million over the same period last year. The decrease in sales by $33.9 million or 4% was largely due to the Company selling lower quantities of commodity products.

Gross margin for the six months ended June 30, 2024 decreased to $86.5 million from $99.5 million over the same period last year. Gross margin percentage was 10.5% for the six months ended June 30, 2024 compared to 11.6% over the same period last year. These decreases were primarily due to fluctuating commodity prices combined with selling less quantities of commodity products during the period.

Net earnings for the six months ended June 30, 2024 were $26.7 million compared to $30.5 million for the same period last year primarily due to decreased gross margin.

EBITDA for the six months ended June 30, 2024 was $42.5 million compared to $50.5 million for the same period last year. EBITDA decreased primarily due to lower margin dollars earned during the period.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings

For the Three Months Ended



June 30, (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except for per share amounts) 2024 2023 Sales 427,824 446,902 Gross margin 44,466 52,431 Distribution expense 8,461 7,859 Selling and administration expense 16,784 19,558 Finance expense 857 1,512 Other (income) expense (36) (40) Earnings before income taxes 18,400 23,542 Income tax expense 4,467 6,551 Net earnings 13,933 16,991 Net earnings per share(1) 0.13 0.16 EBITDA(2) 22,704 27,983

The following is the reconciliation of net earnings to EBITDA:





June 30, (in thousands of Canadian dollars)

2024 2023 Net earnings

13,933 16,991 Income tax expense

4,467 6,551 Finance and subordinated debt interest expense

857 1,512 Amortization

3,447 2,929 EBITDA

22,704 27,983

For the Six Months Ended



June 30, (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except for per share amounts) 2024 2023 Sales 821,454 855,394 Gross margin 86,465 99,544 Distribution expense 16,454 15,883 Selling and administration expense 34,014 39,198 Finance expense 199 2,629 Other income (74) (33) Earnings before income taxes 35,872 41,867 Income tax expense 9,178 11,360 Net earnings 26,694 30,507 Net earnings per share(1) 0.25 0.28 EBITDA(2) 42,542 50,504

The following is the reconciliation of net earnings to EBITDA:





June 30, (in thousands of Canadian dollars)

2024 2023 Net earnings

26,694 30,507 Income tax expense

9,178 11,360 Finance and subordinated debt interest expense

199 2,629 Amortization

6,471 6,008 EBITDA

42,542 50,504

Notes: (1) Earnings per share is calculated using the weighted average number of shares. (2) Reference is made above to EBITDA, which represents earnings before interest, taxes, and amortization. As there is no generally accepted method of calculating EBITDA, the measure as calculated by Taiga might not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other issuers. EBITDA is presented as management believes it is a useful indicator of a company's ability to meet debt service and capital expenditure requirements and because management interprets trends in EBITDA as an indicator of relative operating performance. EBITDA should not be considered by an investor as an alternative to net income or cash flows as determined in accordance with IFRS. For the disclosure of the manner in which EBITDA is calculated and reconciliation to net earnings refer to the "EBITDA" section of the Company's management's discussion and analysis which will be available shortly on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The foregoing selected financial information is qualified in its entirety by and should be read in conjunction with, our unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and accompanying notes and management's discussion and analysis which will be available shortly on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

