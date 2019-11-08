Taiga's (TBL) Q3 sales decreased 10% due to lower commodity prices

BURNABY, BC, Nov. 8, 2019 /CNW/ - Taiga Building Products Ltd. ("Taiga" or the "Company") today reported its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019.

Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2019 Earnings Results

The Company's consolidated net sales for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 were $358.9 million compared to $399.6 million over the same period last year. The decrease in sales by $40.7 million or 10% was largely due to decreased selling prices for commodity products; this was offset by the inclusion of Exterior Wood Inc.'s results, which was acquired in July of 2018.

Gross margin for the third quarter increased to $36.5 million from $27.9 million in the same quarter last year. The increase in gross margin was primarily due to rising commodity prices in the current quarter, while they declined in the same quarter last year.

Net earnings for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 increased to $8.4 million from $5.6 million for the same period last year primarily due to the foregoing.

EBITDA for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 was $17.3 million compared to $9.2 million for the same period last year. Management estimates that if IFRS 16 were not taken into effect as of January 1, 2019 that EBITDA would have been $2.5 million lower, or $14.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 Earnings Results

Sales for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 were $1,001.0 million compared to $1,147.1 million over the same period last year. The decrease in sales by $146.1 million or 13% was largely due to decreased selling prices for commodity products; this was offset by the inclusion of Exterior Wood Inc.'s results, which was acquired in July of 2018.

Gross margin dollars for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 increased to $98.9 million from $98.0 million over the same period last year. Gross margin percentage for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 increased to 9.9% from 8.5% for the same period last year.

Net earnings for the nine month period ended September 30, 2019 were $20.1 million compared to $18.7 million for the same period last year.

EBITDA for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was $44.8 million compared to $36.9 million for the same period last year. Management estimates that if IFRS 16 were not taken into effect as of January 1, 2019 that EBITDA would have been $7.2 million lower, or $37.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings

For the Three Months Ended





September 30, (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except for per share amounts) 2019 2018 Sales $358,875 $399,634 Gross margin 36,497 27,857 Distribution expense 6,800 6,817 Selling and administration expense 15,264 13,520 Finance expense 2,385 2,091 Subordinated debt interest expense 218 219 Other income (30) (96) Earnings before income taxes 11,860 5,306 Income tax expense (recovery) 3,486 (273) Net earnings 8,374 5,579 Net earnings per share(1) 0.07 0.05 EBITDA(2) 17,272 9,228



The following is the reconciliation of net earnings to EBITDA:





September 30, (in thousands of Canadian dollars) 2019 2018 Net earnings 8,373 5,579 Income tax expense (recovery) 3,486 (273) Finance and subordinated debt interest expense 2,604 2,310 Amortization 2,809 1,611 EBITDA 17,272 9,228



For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except for per share amounts) 2019 2018 Sales $1,000,997 $1,147,106 Gross margin 98,864 98,043 Distribution expense 19,612 18,712 Selling and administration expense 42,874 46,658 Finance expense 7,455 5,106 Subordinated debt interest expense 656 618 Other income (122) (296) Earnings before income taxes 28,389 27,245 Income tax expense 8,247 8,518 Net earnings 20,142 18,727 Net earnings per share(1) 0.18 0.16 EBITDA(2) 44,800 36,875



The following is the reconciliation of net earnings to EBITDA:





September 30, (in thousands of Canadian dollars) 2019 2018 Net earnings 20,142 18,727 Income tax expense 8,247 8,518 Finance and subordinated debt interest expense 8,111 5,724 Amortization 8,300 3,906 EBITDA 44,800 36,875

Notes:

(1) Earnings per share is calculated using the weighted average number of shares.

(2) Reference is made above to EBITDA, which represents earnings before interest, taxes, and amortization. As there is no generally accepted method of calculating EBITDA, the measure as calculated by Taiga might not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other issuers. EBITDA is presented as management believes it is a useful indicator of a company's ability to meet debt service and capital expenditure requirements and because management interprets trends in EBITDA as an indicator of relative operating performance. EBITDA should not be considered by an investor as an alternative to net income or cash flows as determined in accordance with IFRS. For the disclosure of the manner in which EBITDA is calculated and reconciliation to net earnings refer to the "EBITDA" section of the Company's management's discussion and analysis which will be available shortly on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The foregoing selected financial information is qualified in its entirety by and should be read in conjunction with, our unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and accompanying notes and management's discussion and analysis which will be available shortly on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

