Taiga's (TBL) Q2 sales decreased 16% due to lower commodity prices

BURNABY, BC, Aug. 8, 2019 /CNW/ - Taiga Building Products Ltd. ("Taiga" or the "Company") today reported its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019.

Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 Earnings Results

The Company's consolidated net sales for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 were $354.7 million compared to $422.9 million over the same period last year. The decrease in sales by $68.2 million or 16% was largely due to decreased selling prices for commodity products; this was offset by the inclusion of Exterior Wood Inc.'s results, which was acquired in July of 2018.

Gross margin for the second quarter decreased to $34.9 million from $39.4 million in the same quarter last year. The decrease in gross margin was primarily due to lower commodity prices in the current quarter compared to the same quarter last year; this was offset by the inclusion of Exterior Wood Inc.'s results, which was acquired in July of 2018.

Net earnings for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 increased to $7.1 million from $6.4 million for the same period last year primarily due to the foregoing.

EBITDA for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 was $16.4 million compared to $16.1 million for the same period last year. Management estimates that if IFRS 16 were not taken into effect as of January 1, 2019 that EBITDA would have been $1.7M lower, or $14.7M for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 Earnings Results

Sales for the six months ended June 30, 2019 were $642.1 million compared to $747.5 million over the same period last year. The decrease in sales by $105.4 million or 14% was largely due to decreased selling prices for commodity products; this was offset by the inclusion of Exterior Wood Inc.'s results, which was acquired in July of 2018.

Gross margin dollars for the six months ended June 30, 2019 decreased to $62.4 million from $70.2 million over the same period last year. Gross margin percentage for the six months ended June 30, 2019 increased to 9.7% from 9.4% for the same period last year.

Net earnings for the six month period ended June 30, 2019 were $11.8 million compared to $13.1 million for the same period last year.

EBITDA for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was $27.5 million compared to $27.6 million for the same period last year. Management estimates that if IFRS 16 were not taken into effect as of January 1, 2019 that EBITDA would have been $3.0M lower, or $24.5M for the six months ended June 30, 2019.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings For the Three Months Ended

June 30, (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except for per share amounts) 2019 2018 Sales 354,723 422,875 Gross margin 34,910 39,428 Distribution expense 6,891 6,012 Selling and administration expense 14,432 18,558 Finance expense 2,840 1,700 Subordinated debt interest expense 219 219 Other income (55) (104) Earnings before income taxes 10,583 13,043 Income tax expense 3,512 6,685 Net earnings 7,071 6,358 Net earnings per share(1) 0.06 0.05 EBITDA(2) 16,412 16,128

The following is the reconciliation of net earnings to EBITDA:



June 30, (in thousands of Canadian dollars) 2019 2018 Net earnings 7,071 6,358 Income tax expense 3,512 6,685 Finance and subordinated debt interest expense 3,059 1,919 Amortization 2,770 1,166 EBITDA 16,412 16,128

For the Six Months Ended

June 30, (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except for per share amounts) 2019 2018 Sales 642,122 747,472 Gross margin 62,367 70,186 Distribution expense 12,812 11,895 Selling and administration expense 27,610 33,138 Finance expense 5,070 3,015 Subordinated debt interest expense 438 399 Other income (92) (200) Earnings before income taxes 16,529 21,939 Income tax expense 4,761 8,791 Net earnings 11,768 13,148 Net earnings per share(1) 0.10 0.11 EBITDA(2) 27,528 27,647

The following is the reconciliation of net earnings to EBITDA:



June 30, (in thousands of Canadian dollars) 2019 2018 Net earnings 11,768 13,148 Income tax expense 4,761 8,791 Finance and subordinated debt interest expense 5,508 3,414 Amortization 5,491 2,294 EBITDA 27,528 27,647







Notes:

(1) Earnings per share is calculated using the weighted average number of shares. (2) Reference is made above to EBITDA, which represents earnings before interest, taxes, and amortization. As

there is no generally accepted method of calculating EBITDA, the measure as calculated by Taiga might not be

comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other issuers. EBITDA is presented as management believes it

is a useful indicator of a company's ability to meet debt service and capital expenditure requirements and because

management interprets trends in EBITDA as an indicator of relative operating performance. EBITDA should not be

considered by an investor as an alternative to net income or cash flows as determined in accordance with IFRS.

For the disclosure of the manner in which EBITDA is calculated and reconciliation to net earnings refer to the

"EBITDA" section of the Company's management's discussion and analysis which will be available shortly on

SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The foregoing selected financial information is qualified in its entirety by and should be read in conjunction with, our unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and accompanying notes and management's discussion and analysis which will be available shortly on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For further information: regarding Taiga, please contact: Mark Schneidereit-Hsu, CFO and VP, Finance & Administration, Tel: 604.438.1471, Email: mschneidereit@taigabuilding.com

