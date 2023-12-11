DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 11, 2023 /CNW/ - The leading off-road electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer, Taiga Motors Corporation (TSX: TAIG) ("Taiga" or the "Company"), is thrilled to announce that Delma Industrial Supplies and Marine Services ("Delma Marine") is now an official distributor for Taiga in the United Arab Emirates ("UAE"). Taiga is excited to bring sustainable water exploration and recreation to the Gulf region, with the UAE being its first market in the region.

Taiga's 100% electric Orca personal watercraft (PWC) (CNW Group/Taiga Motors Corporation) Charging your electric Orca PWC at the dock (CNW Group/Taiga Motors Corporation)

"We're proud to introduce the Taiga OrcaTM personal watercraft to the UAE specifically in 2023, which has been dedicated as the 'Year of Sustainability' by its government." said Sam Bruneau, CEO and Co-Founder of Taiga Motors. "The Orca allows customers to enjoy water activities without compromising the environment. Furthermore, our proprietary battery pack and tractive unit were engineered to withstand the high demands of powersports and the UAE will be the perfect proving ground for our technology."

Delma Marine, one of the leading marine distributors in the UAE serving both commercial and recreational marine customers, was chosen for its extensive knowledge and experience in distributing and servicing premium marine brands. Ayoub Alkhajeh, owner and Chairman of Delma Marine, stated "We are delighted to add Taiga to our portfolio of luxury marine brands and to bring Taiga's revolutionary, sustainable technology to the UAE. Delma has led the way in marine products and services since 1978 in the region and we're excited to continue our tradition of excellence and innovation with the cutting-edge Taiga Orca personal watercrafts."

OrcaTM: sustainable water exploration without compromise

The Orca Performance is a leap forward with an innovative hull, battery, and electric propulsion technology. The precision molded hull has been hydrodynamically optimised balancing playful carving and efficient cruising across varied conditions. This is coupled with a low center of gravity from the battery below the waterline delivering leading stability through high-speed maneuvering.

Orca Performance is powered by Taiga's sixth generation integrated motor-inverter Tractive Unit, delivering greater efficiency with up to 160 hp and 170 Nm of torque, resulting in a top speed of 100km/h1. The Tractive Unit offers peak torque across an ultrawide torque band and millisecond response time for precise and exhilarating acceleration at any speed. The sealed lithium-ion battery has been optimized to safely deliver maximum power across its lifetime under high vibrations and saltwater environments, providing energy for up to two hours of riding. Using standard automotive charging systems, Orca Performance can be easily charged with the included mobile connector overnight on any outlet, with Level 2 chargers in 3.5hrs, or with an optional DC Fast Charging to 80% in under 40 minutes1.

Selected as one of the Best Inventions of 2022 by TIME Magazine and winner of the Fast Company 2022 World Changing Ideas Award and 2022 Best of What's New Award from Popular Science, Taiga is thrilled to bring its EVs to the UAE and redefine powersports and marine industry by making it more sustainable, accessible, and exhilarating than ever.

About Taiga

Taiga (TSX: TAIG) is a Canadian company reinventing the powersports landscape with breakthrough electric off-road vehicles. Through a clean-sheet engineering approach, Taiga has pushed the frontiers of electric technology to achieve extreme power-to-weight ratios and thermal specifications required to outperform comparable high-performance combustion powersports vehicles. The first models released include a lineup of electric snowmobiles and personal watercraft to deliver on a rapidly growing demand from recreational and commercial customers who are seeking better ways to explore the great outdoors without compromise. For more information, visit www.taigamotors.com

About Delma Industrial Supplies and Marine Services

Delma Industrial Supplies and Marine Services well-known as Delma Marine was established in 1978 and is an independently owned and operated business. Delma Marine is committed towards being the top and most efficient, independent supplier of high quality and diversified marine products and delivering outstanding and quality service in maintenance of boats. The company's head office is situated in the country's capital in Umm Al Nar – Abu Dhabi. Serving all seven emirates in the United Arab Emirates with branches strategically located throughout Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Fujairah, and Ras Al Khaimah. For more information, visit www.delmamarineuae.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements generally, but not always, can be identified using forward-looking terminology such as "outlook", "objective", "may", "could", "would", "will", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "forecasts", "project", "seek", "anticipate", "believes", "should", "plans" or "continue", or similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events and the negative of any of these terms. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Taiga's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the consumers' experience, about the Company's current and future business and strategic plans, and other statements that are not historical facts, as well as those described in Taiga Motors's management's discussion and analysis for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2023, and under the "Risk Factors" section of Taiga Motors's annual information form filed on March 30, 2023, available on Taiga's SEDAR profile at www.sedarplus.ca .

Forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs, expectations and assumptions and are based on information currently available to management. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the future circumstances, outcomes, or results anticipated or implied by such forward-looking statements will occur or that plans, intentions or expectations upon which the forward-looking statements are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such statements.

All forward-looking statements included in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements. Unless otherwise indicated, the forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release, and except as required by applicable law, Taiga does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether because of added information, future events or otherwise.

1 Performance and Specifications: Specifications are given for informational purpose only based on Taiga's testing. Metrics (such as weight, range, speed, acceleration and battery life) may vary based on the environment, terrain, weather conditions, local regulations and final build of the ordered product.

SOURCE Taiga Motors Corporation

For further information: For photos, interviews or more information: Annick Lauzon, +1 514 922 9225, [email protected]; Investor Relations: Shahroz Hussain, +1 416 333 8374, [email protected]