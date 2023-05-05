TAIGA BUILDING PRODUCTS ANNOUNCES ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING VOTING RESULTS

BURNABY, BC, May 5, 2023 /CNW/ - Taiga Building Products Ltd. ("Taiga" or the "Company") announces that the following seven directors were elected at the annual general meeting of shareholders of the Company held on May 4, 2023 (the "Meeting").

NOMINEE

VOTES FOR

VOTES WITHHELD

Dr. Kooi Ong Tong

90.3 %

9.7 %

Garson Lee

94.3 %

5.7 %

Jim Teh

94.3 %

5.7 %

Brian Flagel

94.3 %

5.7 %

Ian Tong

90.3 %

9.7 %

Grant Sali

90.3 %

9.7 %

Trent Balog

90.3 %

9.7 %

In addition, at the Meeting, shareholders approved the re-appointment of Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton Labonte LLP, Chartered Accountants as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year.

The formal report of voting results with respect to all matters voted upon at the Meeting was filed on SEDAR on May 5, 2023.

For further information: Mark Schneidereit-Hsu, CFO & Vice President, Finance and Administration, Phone: 604-438-1471, Fax: 604-439-4242

Taiga Building Products Ltd.