TAIGA BUILDING PRODUCTS ANNOUNCES ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING VOTING RESULTS

BURNABY, BC, May 5, 2023 /CNW/ - Taiga Building Products Ltd. ("Taiga" or the "Company") announces that the following seven directors were elected at the annual general meeting of shareholders of the Company held on May 4, 2023 (the "Meeting").

NOMINEE VOTES FOR VOTES WITHHELD Dr. Kooi Ong Tong 90.3 % 9.7 % Garson Lee 94.3 % 5.7 % Jim Teh 94.3 % 5.7 % Brian Flagel 94.3 % 5.7 % Ian Tong 90.3 % 9.7 % Grant Sali 90.3 % 9.7 % Trent Balog 90.3 % 9.7 %

In addition, at the Meeting, shareholders approved the re-appointment of Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton Labonte LLP, Chartered Accountants as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year.

The formal report of voting results with respect to all matters voted upon at the Meeting was filed on SEDAR on May 5, 2023.

For further information: Mark Schneidereit-Hsu, CFO & Vice President, Finance and Administration, Phone: 604-438-1471, Fax: 604-439-4242