MONTREAL, June 28, 2023 /CNW/ - Taiga Motors Corporation (Taiga or the Company) (TSX: TAIG) announced today the voting results of the election of the Company's Board of Directors at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) held today, including the election of Ms. Anne Darche. The detailed results of the votes are set out below.

Nomination of Ms. Anne Darche

Ms. Darche was designated by Investissement Quebec, which was granted the right to nominate one board designee to Taiga's Board of Directors following the private placement announced on March 17th.

''We are delighted to welcome Ms. Anne Darche to Taiga's Board of Directors'', said Andrew Lapham, Taiga's Chairman of the board, ''with her depth of expertise in Branding and Customer Experience, Ms. Darche's will bring a fresh perspective to Taiga as it grows its brand across multiple markets''.

Recognized as a social and consumer trends specialist, Anne Darche has worked in Montreal advertising agencies for 20 years, primarily as a co-owner, president and vice-president for strategic planning. At Natcom and Allard Johnson (which became Forsman & Bodenfors) she led major branding and advertising campaigns.

In addition to Taiga, Anne currently sits on the boards of Germain Hôtels, Premier Tech and Deschênes Group. Passionate about street art, she is also chair of MU, a non-profit organization devoted to beautifying the city of Montreal by creating murals that are anchored in local communities. She has sat on the boards of many public and private companies such as 48North Cannabis, DavidsTea, KDC/One and St-Hubert Group. She is a former board member of many not-for-profit organizations and institutions: the Dr Clown Foundation, Sainte-Justine Hospital and the Marie-Vincent Foundation among others. She also served as president of the Quebec MBA Association and of Mensa Montreal.

Ms. Darche holds a bachelor's degree in design (Université Laval), an MBA (Université de Sherbrooke), and is a Chartered Director (ASC, Université Laval, C.Dir., McMaster University).

''It is an exciting time to be joining Taiga's Board as the Company embarks on one if its biggest and most ambitious year to date, with significant growth plans and new product roll out in the coming 12 to 18 months'', expressed Ms. Darche. ''I look forward to contributing to the success of an innovative Quebec company, already making waves in the industry.''

Voting results of the election of directors

A total of 10,229,938 shares representing 32.14% of the Company's issued and outstanding stock were voted in connection with the election of directors. According to votes received, each of the following seven nominees was elected as a director of Taiga to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company or until the director's successor is elected or appointed, with the following results:

Director Results Votes For % For Votes

Withheld % Withheld Samuel Bruneau Elected 9,922,485 99.89 % 10,926 0.11 % Anne Darche Elected 9,929,449 99.96 % 3,962 0.04 % Michael Fizzell Elected 9,557,174 96.21 % 376,237 3.79 % Andrew Lapham Elected 9,800,022 98.66 % 133,389 1.34 % Martin Picard Elected 9,686,210 97.51 % 247,201 2.49 % Francis (Frank) Séguin Elected 9,682,397 97.47 % 251,014 2.53 % Timothy Tokarsky Elected 9,062,490 91.23 % 870,921 8.77 %



About Taiga

Taiga (TSX: TAIG) is a Canadian company reinventing the powersports landscape with breakthrough electric off-road vehicles. Through a clean-sheet engineering approach, Taiga has pushed the frontiers of electric technology to achieve extreme power-to-weight ratios and thermal specifications required to outperform comparable high-performance combustion powersports vehicles. The first models released include a lineup of electric snowmobiles and personal watercraft to deliver on a rapidly growing demand from recreational and commercial customers who are seeking better ways to explore the great outdoors without compromise. For more information, visit taigamotors.com.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements generally, but not always, can be identified using forward-looking terminology such as "outlook", "objective", "may", "could", "would", "will", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "forecasts", "project", "seek", "anticipate", "believes", "should", "plans" or "continue", or similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events and the negative of any of these terms. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described in the Company's management's discussion and analysis for the three-month period ended March 31, 2023, and under the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's annual information form filed on March 30, 2023, on the Company's SEDAR profile at sedar.com.

Forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs, expectations and assumptions and are based on information currently available to management. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the future circumstances, outcomes, or results anticipated or implied by such forward-looking statements will occur or that plans, intentions or expectations upon which the forward-looking statements are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such statements.

All forward-looking statements included in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements. Unless otherwise indicated, the forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release, and except as required by applicable law, Taiga does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether because of added information, future events or otherwise.

