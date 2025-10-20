Tai Beauty Group Expands Global Presence with Launch of Scentuals in European Retailers Tisak Media and dm-drogerie markt

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Tai Beauty Group Limited umbrella of Canadian Beauty brands proudly announces the launch of its flagship brand Scentuals in Croatian retailer Tisak Media, marking a significant step in the company's international expansion and mission to bring clean, conscious beauty to global audiences.

Scentuals Travel Sets (CNW Group/Tai Beauty Group Ltd.)

Tisak Media is one of Croatia's leading retail chains, recognized for its extensive network of kiosks and stores offering a wide selection of newspapers, magazines, books, gifts, and everyday essentials. As part of the Fortenova Group, one of the largest retailers in Southeast Europe, Tisak Media has evolved into a modern retail destination that combines convenience with quality, providing customers with access to a diverse range of local and international products. With locations across Croatia, Tisak Media continues to expand its offerings to meet the lifestyle needs of its customers - now including premium beauty and wellness brands like Scentuals.

The rollout features a carefully curated assortment of Scentuals' most beloved products, including skincare, body care, beauty oils, travel kits, and aromatherapy collections - each crafted with the brand's signature focus on natural, cruelty-free ingredients and holistic wellness.

Following Scentuals' successful debut in the European market with dm-drogerie markt in July 2024, German chain of drugstores with locations in 14 European countries, this new partnership with Croatian retailer Tisak Media marks another milestone in bringing clean, cruelty-free, and sustainable skincare daily essentials to a broader audience. Tai Beauty Group's distribution partner in Southeast Europe, New Leaf, collaborated closely on the successful joint venture that brought Scentuals to both dm-drogerie markt and Tisak Media.

"This milestone represents more than market growth; it's a celebration of shared values." said Mai Mowrey, Founder and CEO of Tai Beauty Group. "Scentuals was born from a passion for creating safe, natural products that nurture both skin and spirit. To see our brand embraced in Croatia, through respected retailers like Tisak Media and dm-drogerie markt, reaffirms our belief that beauty rooted in nature transcends borders. We're honoured to share a piece of Canadian craftsmanship with a new community that appreciates quality, integrity, and care."

"Seeing Scentuals on the shelves at dm-drogerie markt and Tisak Media is a proud moment for our team.'' said Stephanie Klantschi, Brand Partnerships & National Sales Manager of Tai Beauty Group. "We're excited to continue our journey of making clean, natural personal care accessible to everyone, everywhere."

The passionate team behind Scentuals remains committed to sharing its Canadian-made, nature-based formulations, bridging cultures through a shared appreciation for natural ingredients, ethical craftsmanship, and holistic self-care.

ABOUT TAI BEAUTY GROUP

Tai Beauty Group is a Canadian multi-brand beauty collective committed to elevating conscious beauty at a global scale. As the parent company of Scentuals and other innovative brands, Tai Beauty Group is focused on clean, sustainable, and culturally-driven product development that prioritizes consumer well-being and reinforces the collective movement towards holistic alternatives to daily essentials.

With deep roots in formulation, design, and brand building, Tai Beauty Group offers end-to-end operational support, strategic leadership, and a shared mission: to redefine modern beauty through nature, science, and storytelling.

ABOUT SCENTUALS

Scentuals is a proudly Canadian, female-founded natural skincare brand dedicated to creating high-performance products inspired by the earth's most powerful ingredients. The company was born out of founder Mai Mowrey's personal mission to eliminate toxins from her family's daily essentials after her brother's cancer diagnosis. This turning point led her to develop gentle, effective skincare rooted in the healing power of nature - pioneering the movement towards natural beauty in the Canadian skincare market.

Handcrafted in small batches in British Columbia with over 200 products available, Scentuals formulates with 98% natural, cruelty-free, and sustainably sourced ingredients - never harsh chemicals. The brand's collection includes skincare and body care, aromatherapy, and wellness essentials for all skin types.

Disclaimer:

The information contained in this press release is for general informational purposes only. While Scentuals makes every effort to ensure the accuracy of the content at the time of release, all information is provided "as is" and subject to change without notice. Forward-looking statements, including those regarding product development, company growth, or future events, are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially. Scentuals does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any statements in this release. Product information is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Always consult with a healthcare provider for any health-related concerns.

SOURCE Tai Beauty Group Ltd.

Ashley Rivas, Marketing Manager, Tai Beauty Group, [email protected], (604) 474 - 3240 Ext. 110