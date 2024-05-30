TAG Oil Reports Fiscal Q1 2024 Results

VANCOUVER, BC, May 30, 2024 /CNW/ - TAG Oil Ltd. (TSXV: TAO) (OTCQX: TAOIF) (FSE: T0P) ("TAG Oil" or the "Company") is pleased to report the filing of its financial results for the interim period ending March 31, 2024. A copy of TAG Oil's financial statements and management discussion and analysis for the interim period ending March 31, 2024, are available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and on the Company's website (http://www.tagoil.com/).

Highlights over the period include that the Company had C$12.7 million (December 31, 2023: C$16.4 million) in cash and cash equivalents and C$9.4 million (December 31, 2023: C$12.2 million) in working capital and has no debt. TAG Oil continued to manage its costs and allocate the necessary resources towards its operations in the Western Desert of Egypt for the development of the unconventional Abu Roash "F" ("ARF") reservoir in the Badr Oil Field ("BED-1").

During the period, TAG Oil also achieved a significant milestone in its operations within the BED-1 field with the successful completion of the drilling phase for the BED4-T100 ("T100") horizontal well in the ARF. Since then, the Company successfully pumped all 12 planned stages of its multistage hydraulic frac on its T100 well location and is now in the process of commencing long term production operations. The Company anticipates announcing the actual productivity potential for the T100 well following a 10-day initial production average test in the later part of June.

The Company also continues to progress various business development efforts to unlock acquisition opportunities in Egypt and the broader Middle East and North Africa region.

About TAG Oil Ltd.

TAG Oil (http://www.tagoil.com/) is a Canadian based international oil and gas exploration company with a focus on operations and opportunities in the Middle East and North Africa.

Website: http://www.tagoil.com/

For further information: Toby Pierce, Chief Executive Officer, Phone: 1 604 609 3355, Email: [email protected]