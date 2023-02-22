TAG Oil Recognized on the 2023 TSX Venture 50 List

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 22, 2023 /CNW/ - TAG Oil Ltd. (TSXV: TAO) (OTCQX: TAOIF) ("TAG Oil" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has earned a spot on the 2023 TSX Venture 50 list. The annual ranking comprises the top 10 performing companies from the past year on the TSX Venture Exchange across five sectors: energy, mining, clean technology and life sciences, diversified industries, and technology.

Based on the Company's performance across three key indicators: market capitalization growth, share price appreciation, and trading volume, TAG Oil ranked #6 on the energy sector list.

TAG Oil's CEO, Toby Pierce, stated "We are proud to have earned a TSX Venture top 50 ranking. In the past twelve months we have made significant progress as a company and as operations are progressing in the BED-1 oil field in Egypt, we will continue to execute on our growth strategy including our first horizontal well in the second quarter."

For more information on 2023 TSX Venture 50 list, visit: tsx.com/Venture50.

About TAG Oil Ltd.

TAG Oil (http://www.tagoil.com/) is a Canadian based international oil and gas exploration company with a focus on operations and opportunities in the Middle East and North Africa.

