TAG Oil Announces Operation to Commence Long Term Production at BED4-T100 Horizontal Well

VANCOUVER, BC, May 28, 2024 /CNW/ - TAG Oil Ltd. (TSXV: TAO) (OTCQX: TAOIF) (FSE: T0P) ("TAG Oil" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the initial flow-back operation at the BED4-T100 ("T100") horizontal well has been completed. The workover rig has been mobilized to the T100 well location to swap the 4 ½" frac tubing with 3 ½" production tubing, install a jet pump for artificial lift, and immediately put the well on long term production.

The Company anticipates announcing a 10-day initial production average in the second half of June, which will indicate actual productivity potential for the T100 well.

Mr. Toby Pierce, TAG Oil's Chief Executive Officer, commented "This is an important step in bringing on long term production from our T100 well. The workover will help us lift oil more efficiently and cost effectively, and potentially achieve higher sustained rates going forward."

Also, a replay of the Company's conference call held on May 17, 2024, is available on demand at http://www.tagoil.com/ .

About TAG Oil Ltd.

TAG Oil ( http://www.tagoil.com/ ) is a Canadian based international oil and gas exploration company with a focus on operations and opportunities in the Middle East and North Africa.

