TAG Oil Announces Change of Financial Year End

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 20, 2023 /CNW/ - TAG Oil Ltd. (TSXV: TAO) (OTCQX: TAOIF) ("TAG Oil" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has changed its financial year end to December 31, from its current financial year end of March 31.

TAG Oil believes this change of financial year end will better align the Company's financial reporting periods to that of its peer group in the oil and gas sector. In addition, the calendar year end coincides with traditional financial, operational, and taxation cycles.

For details regarding the length and ending dates of the financial periods, including the comparative periods of the interim and annual financial statements to be filed for the Company's transition year and its new financial year, reference is made to the Notice of Change of Financial Year End filed by the Company on SEDAR+ pursuant to Section 4.8 of National Instrument 51–102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations, a copy of which is available electronically at www.sedarplus.ca.

About TAG Oil Ltd.

TAG Oil (http://www.tagoil.com/) is a Canadian based international oil and gas exploration company with a focus on operations and opportunities in the Middle East and North Africa.

For further information: Toby Pierce, Chief Executive Officer, Phone: 1 604 609 3355, Email: [email protected], Website: http://www.tagoil.com/