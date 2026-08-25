Taco Lubbock Earns ASME and National Board Certifications, Expanding Manufacturing Capabilities

CRANSTON, R.I., Aug. 25, 2026 /CNW/ -- Taco announced that the Lubbock, Texas location has earned two significant industry certifications that will allow Taco Lubbock to maintain control of production from design through fabrication. Most notably, the joint review for the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) "U" Stamp and National Board "R" Stamp was successfully completed with zero findings. This achievement represents another major step in expanding Taco Lubbock into a full-service engineered manufacturing facility.

These two certifications mark a notable expansion of Taco Lubbock’s capabilities and continued growth to further support its customers as a complete manufacturing operation. Taco Lubbock is now positioned to continue expanding its pressure vessel manufacturing capabilities while maintaining the quality, engineering expertise, and manufacturing control that customers expect from Taco.

The "U" Stamp authorizes the construction and certification of pressure vessels based on meeting the qualified personnel, quality control, engineering, and inspection processes needed for ASME Boiler & Pressure Vessel Code Section VIII compliance. The "R" Stamp indicates compliance with ASME requirements for the repair and alteration of boilers, pressure vessels, and other pressure-retaining equipment. Certification requires an approved quality system and Authorized Inspection Agency involvement. Together, these certifications mark Taco Lubbock's continued growth to further support its customers as a complete manufacturing operation.

As part of the four-month process toward this qualification, Lubbock invested in advanced welding technology and new procedures. Submerged Arc Welding (SAW) is an automated, high-deposition welding process that produces strong, consistent welds efficiently, particularly on large tanks and heavy fabricated components. ASME-compliant welding practices and Procedure Qualification Records were established and involved hydrostatic testing supported by code-compliant instrumentation.

In terms of personnel, Lubbock prepared for inspection by ensuring that its welders operate in accordance with ASME Section IX, which dictates welding, brazing, and fusing processes.

"A tremendous amount of time, effort, and teamwork has gone into building our quality management system and preparing for this certification," said Israel Márquez, Senior Quality Technician. "Earning ASME certification showcases that commitment and positions us to take on new projects with confidence. I'm proud of what we've accomplished and excited for what's ahead."

Preparation also involved enhancing the facility's already thorough documentation, improving accountability, consistency, and overall product traceability from receipt of material through final fabrication.

"Obtaining certification requires personnel who care about doing things correctly the first time," notes Justin Pena, Vice President of Taco Lubbock. "Our detail-oriented experts are the reason we were able to accomplish this so quickly."

These new ASME and National Board certifications position Taco Lubbock to continue expanding its pressure vessel manufacturing capabilities while maintaining the quality, engineering expertise, and manufacturing control that customers expect from Taco.

About Taco

Founded in 1920, Taco is a global leader in hydronic and water-driven solutions, specializing in providing innovative, sustainable, and high-performance products for the HVAC, plumbing, and industrial sectors. Taco serves markets including residential, commercial, municipal, and more, offering a comprehensive range of products like pumps, valves, tanks, heat exchangers, and advanced controls. Taco is recognized for its unwavering commitment to customer success, expert guidance, training, and unmatched support. Headquartered in Cranston, RI, with operations worldwide, Taco delivers industry-leading products and solutions backed by a culture of collaboration, reliability, and integrity.

SOURCE Taco

Regina Madden, 401-327-5967, [email protected]