Taco Bell Makes Mondays Better with Limited Time 'Buy One, Get One Free' Offer

"We've all experienced that familiar feeling of disappointment that creeps in when the weekend comes to an end, so why not create a moment on Mondays that we can all look forward to?" said Devon Lawrence, Senior Brand Manager, Taco Bell Canada. "Through our new offer, we're encouraging Canadians to start the week off on the right foot by levelling up their lunch, dinner or snack game with one of their favourite meals from Taco Bell, and in return, enjoy a taco for free!"

Canadians who want to take advantage of Taco Bell Monday will receive a free taco when they buy a crunchy or soft beef or bean taco at participating locations. The offer is valid in-store and drive-thru by announcing you're here for Taco Bell Monday, or by entering the code TacoMonday at online check-out.

The offer is a part of the brand's global Taco Swap campaign, which calls on fans to swap their ordinary meal for a Taco Bell taco. In 2021, Taco Bell made the world see tacos in everyday, existing structures – from the setting sun to basketball courts – through its 'I See a Taco' campaign. Now, Taco Bell wants to get tacos out of fans' minds and into their hands by driving taco cravings around the world and encouraging fans to see the possibility of tacos in their mundane meals.

For more information on Taco Bell Canada and Taco Swap, please visit www.tacobell.ca

Survey Methodology:

An omnibus survey was conducted among a sample of 1,513 nationally representative Canadian adults between April 1 - 4, 2022, in collaboration with Angus Reid. Demographic quotas were implemented to ensure the sample composition is nationally representative of the audience at large.

