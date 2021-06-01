Taco Bell Canada Launches First-Ever 'Walk-Thru' Hiring Experience

A COVID-safe, Ontario-wide employment push between June 7-11, with over 100 job openings across the province

VAUGHAN, ON, June 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Taco Bell Canada today announced the launch of a new 'walk-thru' hiring experience taking place at 20 Taco Bell locations across Ontario in June, with a goal to fill over 100 job openings, including both part-time and full-time team member and management positions.

Between June 7-11, interested candidates will be able to visit a participating Taco Bell location for a socially distanced, on-the-spot interview. Each interview is expected to take approximately 15-20 minutes, and to thank them for their time, Taco Bell will be offering participants free food-to-go (while supplies last) upon completion of their interview.

The 'walk-thru' experience will adhere to both local and national public health COVID-19 guidelines, and will be held outside, with those involved remaining at least six feet apart and required to wear face masks for the duration of the experience.

"We know the past year has been difficult for Canadians, particularly where the job market is concerned, so we're looking forward to hosting our first-ever walk-thru hiring experience in partnership with our franchisees and sharing these exciting job opportunities with Canadians," said Jessica Kleinert, Manager of International Marketing at Taco Bell. "We are proud to bring job opportunities and economic growth to participating communities and expand our team by welcoming over 100 new members to the Taco Bell Canada family."

Whether employees are simply looking to start with Taco Bell for their first job, or stay with the brand for longer-term career growth, Taco Bell restaurants have as much variety in its job opportunities as it does in its menu*.

Collaborating closely with its franchisees, Taco Bell has pivoted its roles and recruitment efforts in navigating the past year. The goal is to hire over 100 team members across the system for the week of 'walk-thru' hiring experiences in June as Taco Bell looks ahead to more restaurant re-openings, re-models and new builds throughout 2021.

Open roles will vary depending on each restaurant's needs but will include positions at all levels. Candidates who are interested in applying for Taco Bell roles near them can visit www.tacobell.ca/en/hiringexperience for more information.

*For complete details on what benefits are available, please check with the store manager at the time of application

About Taco Bell Canada

Taco Bell Corp. ("Taco Bell") is a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc. and is the nation's leading Mexican-style quick service restaurant chain. Taco Bell serves tacos, burritos, signature quesadillas, nachos, salads and much more. For locations, information on Taco Bell and to chat with Taco Bell fans, visit us online at our website www.tacobell.ca or any of our other social channels including on Facebook at www.facebook.com/tacobellcanada, Twitter @TacoBellCanada, on Snapchat TACOBELLCANADA or on Instagram @tacobellcanada.

