T-Systems Awarded Frost & Sullivan's 2024 Europe Enabling Technology Leadership Award for Pioneering Over-the-Air Updates in the Automotive Industry

T-Systems' cutting-edge platform delivers fully integrated over-the-air (OTA) update solutions, reducing costs and significantly enhancing vehicle performance and customer satisfaction.

SAN ANTONIO, July 31, 2024 /CNW/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently researched the OTA industry and, based on its findings, recognizes T-Systems with the 2024 Europe Enabling Technology Leadership Award. T-Systems is a leading provider of innovative OTA solutions that provide seamless and efficient updates to help automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) deliver dependable and optimized connected car experiences.

T-Systems is redefining OTA updates with a unique, flexible, and modular platform that ensures cost-effective and accurate updates for connected vehicles.

T-Systems is redefining OTA updates with a unique, flexible, and modular platform that ensures cost-effective and accurate updates for connected vehicles. The company's solutions facilitate key firmware and software security updates, minimizing vehicle downtime and improving safety and performance. Its solutions include platform services, integration support, data management, and consulting services, allowing OEMs to seamlessly implement regular updates without requiring customers to visit service centers. T-Systems' Connected Vehicle solution already services more than 30 million cars worldwide for German OEMs.

T-Systems leverages highly advanced technologies like automation, artificial intelligence (AI), and data analytics to overcome industry challenges. For example, T-System uses an innovative solution 'Update Loop' to analyze the car-parc's hardware eligibility and current configuration to build vehicle clusters continuously and prescribe the update bundles to each vehicle cluster respectively to helping OEMs comply with industry requirements and enhance user experience. T-Systems proactively monitors regulatory changes, ensuring customers are fully informed of emerging regulatory standards, while paving the way for groundbreaking solutions that meet the ever-evolving industry requirements.

"Frost & Sullivan commends T-Systems for its integrated OTA solution, improving OTA update reliability and efficiency for OEMs. Its comprehensive offering empowers OEMs to deliver critical updates consistently, ensuring optimal performance for connected vehicles and enhancing customer experiences," said Thirumalai Narasimhan, industry analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

T-Systems' dedication to world-class customer support is another key factor in its success and continuous innovation. The company prioritizes open communication, close collaboration, and long-term assistance, working closely with OEMs throughout OTA systems' development, integration, and operation. This hands-on approach ensures OEMs the critical support they need to successfully refine and implement OTA systems. Additionally, T-Systems employs sophisticated monitoring systems and AI-driven capabilities to anticipate and address potential issues.

Furthermore, the company's platform allows OEMs to implement or customize changes according to their unique requirements at a fraction of the cost and time required by legacy platforms. This positions T-System ahead of its closest competitors, as does its ability to provide unrivaled customer service.

"Frost & Sullivan applauds T-Systems for empowering OEMs to swiftly and cost-effectively bolster their OTA capabilities across portfolios and regions. T-Systems' flexible platform and automated workflows exemplify its strategic innovation in addressing pain points, earning OEMs' trust and solidifying its leadership in the OTA space," noted Narasimhan.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to a company that develops a pioneering technology that enhances current products and enables new product and application development. The award recognizes the high market acceptance potential of the recipient's technology.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, megatrends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion .

Contact:

Tarini Singh

P: +91- 9953764546

E: [email protected]

About T-Systems

With locations in more than 20 countries and over 26,000 employees (December 31, 2023), as well as annual revenues of around EUR 4.0 billion (2023), T-Systems is one of the leading providers of digital services in Europe. For more information about T-Systems visit https://www.t-systems.com/de/en/company/about-t-systems/profile

T-Systems Contact:

Albert Hold

Tel.: +49 228 181 – 49494

E-Mail: [email protected]

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan